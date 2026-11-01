Finland Invites Singles From Around The World On A Free Trip To Find Love

Finland, the world's happiest country, is inviting singles from around the world to probably an unforgettable blind date experience, Forbes reported. The unique campaign was launched by the country's tourism board, Visit Finland, offering an opportunity for singles to discover Finland's food culture and perhaps fall in love.

The Nordic nation has invited 16 singles worldwide for an all-expenses-paid trip to the country. The campaign, called the "Finnish Dinner Date", is scheduled between February 9 and 19 in 2027.

The singles will get a chance to indulge in regional dishes like wild fish, berries, and foraged mushrooms, featuring menus developed by some of the country's leading chefs.

The highlights of the trip are special group dinner dates where the international participants will meet local Finnish singles in Helsinki and in Tampere (Lakeland region) in February 2027.

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"Finnish food is a direct expression of our famously happy way of life: a way of connecting to place, to season, and to the people around you," Heli Jimenez, Senior Director, International Marketing at Business Finland, said in an official statement.

"Food brings Finns together, and now we are inviting travellers to join us in a truly one-of-a-kind way."

The statement mentioned that the idea was inspired by a Finnish dating trend called sinkkukori, or "single basket". Several supermarket chains in Finland have introduced pink shopping baskets, giving single customers a subtle way to show they're open to chatting, or even dating.

In the statement, the tourism department admitted that Italian, Chinese, and other Nordic cuisines have become popular worldwide, but Finnish food remains one of Europe's most overlooked gastronomic treasures.

"From sauna food traditions to foraging, Finnish cuisine tells a story that exists nowhere else. We want visitors to experience that story in full," Jimenez said.

"Coming to the world's happiest country, they may find love - with each other, with Finnish food or with their new favourite travel destination."

Key Details

Who can apply: Single adults (18+) from anywhere in the world, as long as they aren't Finnish residents. You must apply individually. The applications close on November 10, 2026, at 11:59 AM Finnish time (EET, UTC+2). The selected participants will be publicly announced on December 1 via Visit Finland's social media channels (Instagram and TikTok).

What is covered: Flights, accommodation, activities, and meals are fully hosted by the tourism board.

"The blind dinner date is organised as a relaxed group event, with all participants dining together and enjoying one of Finland's official tasting menus," the statement added.

When it happens: The trips are scheduled between February 9 and February 19, 2027.

How to Apply

To apply, you need to complete a few easy steps:

-Record a short video in English answering the question: "What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?"

-Post the video on a public social media account (like TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube) using the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate and tag Visit Finland