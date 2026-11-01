Woman Tries To Travel Across India On A Rs 10,000 Budget, Her Journey Goes Viral

A young female content creator has taken up the challenge of travelling the entire country within a strict budget of just Rs 10,000. Her journey, which she shares on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, has gone viral, with users expressing their shock at the progress she has made so far. In an Instagram video, she revealed that she has already travelled through six different states in just Rs 2,000.

"You might spend a budget of 10,000 just to visit one place, but my goal is to travel across all of India," she said in the video.

"Sounds like a joke, right? Well, it's not- it's a challenge I've set for myself. So far, I've covered 6 states, and I've spent only 2,000 rupees."

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She admitted that she is unsure if the money will be enough to cover the rest of the country, adding that the moment her funds run out, the challenge comes to an end.

"But wait, still this poor India is left to roam. I didn't know whether I could cover the whole of India in my budget of Rs 10,000," she added.

"Trying travelling India under 10K! Connect to the journey to know will I really survive or give up in the middle of, because challenge isn't easy it's the hustle," the caption of the video read.

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Social media reactions

The clip has sparked heavy debate online. "How it's possible to travel india in 10k budget? And where you stayed and ate, slept train tickets, even we calculate overall, we can't travel whole india okay and then it's come to girls to travel I sure it's not possible?? Could you explain to me?" one user wrote in the comment section.

"There are many people in India who travel for zero cost, so why wouldn't it be possible for her to manage her travel expenses within 10k? It is absolutely possible-you just need to travel a bit smartly. You will definitely succeed," another user said.

"Definitely it's possible, and it depends on your mode of transport, type of stay, food," a third user said.