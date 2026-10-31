Bengaluru Couple Moves To Goa For A Slower Life, Calls It Worth It

A couple from Bengaluru has shared how much they spent to move to Goa and start a new life away from the busy city. Radhika and Ekansh planned the move for more than a year before relocating. One month after moving, Radhika shared the expenses involved in transporting their belongings, finding a house and setting up their new home.

In a video shared on Instagram, Radhika explained that the couple moved from Bengaluru to Goa in the hope of living a slower life. Their move involved several expenses, including packing, storage, transportation and travel.

Radhika said that moving out of their housing society in Bengaluru and storing their belongings cost Rs 15,000. Transporting their luggage to Goa cost another Rs 24,000.

Their road trip from Bengaluru to Goa, including car servicing, pollution under control (PUC) certification and petrol, cost Rs 10,000.

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After reaching Goa, the couple spent three weeks searching for a suitable house. During this period, they stayed in Airbnb accommodations and spent Rs 45,000 on temporary stays.

However, they did not include this amount in their additional relocation expenses, as they considered it comparable to the rent they would have paid in Bengaluru.

The couple also spent Rs 5,000 on petrol while travelling to different properties in search of a suitable home. Their expenses on groceries, food orders and eating out came to Rs 12,000.

Once they found a house, they spent around Rs 9,500 on setting up the air conditioner and washing machine and hiring a carpenter and a plumber.

After adding up their expenses, Radhika said the total additional cost of moving from Bengaluru to Goa was Rs 75,500.

She explained that people often spend Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 on a five-day trip to Goa. Comparing this with their relocation expenses, she said spending around Rs 75,000 to start a new life in Goa was absolutely worth it.