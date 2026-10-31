Chinese Man Invited Strangers To His Wedding, Gets A Maybach And A Fleet Of Cars

A young Chinese man who invited strangers online to his wedding has left the internet emotional. The man shared in a video that his father died when he was in primary school, and his mother later remarried, leaving him and his older brother to support each other.

Despite the hardship, he worked hard and saved enough money to marry the girl he loves. But with very few relatives who could attend, he worried the wedding would be too quiet.

"Though he had saved money through hard work to marry the girl he loves, he does not have many relatives who can attend the wedding, so he invited the netizens," the video said.

The internet responded instantly. "Bro, we're on the way!!" wrote users.

People did not come for a free wedding banquet. Instead, they brought gifts and ingredients needed for the wedding. Many chefs showed up to help for free.

Some people provided a fleet of wedding cars, and one person provided a Maybach car for the bride and groom. Many brought wedding candles and decorated the house. The sincerity of the young man and the combined effort of strangers created a memorable wedding.

Reddit Users React to the Heartwarming Story

The video was shared on Reddit by user u/Sapphire-Crystal, where it received more than 3,000 upvotes, according to the post's accompanying information.

The story touched many viewers, with some wondering how the groom must have felt when he saw so many people arrive to celebrate with him.

One Reddit user wrote that they had watched a short video about the wedding just 15 minutes earlier and admitted that it had brought tears to their eyes.

Another user wondered how the young man reacted when he saw the large turnout, asking whether he had expected anything like it.

A third user expressed hope that the village would continue supporting the couple by celebrating their wedding anniversaries in the years to come.