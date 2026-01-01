Viral Video Of Chefs Slicing Veggies To Exact Weights Divides Social Media

A video of professional, highly skilled chefs slicing vegetables with pinpoint weight accuracy has gone viral on social media. In the clip, several men are given the challenge of cutting a vegetable to an exact, predetermined weight.

For example, one man announces that he will slice exactly 69 grams and hits the mark perfectly. Another asks how many grams he should cut; the person recording the video calls out "58." The chef slices a piece that weighs 57 grams, just a single gram less than requested.

The chefs' actions look entirely effortless, resembling pure muscle memory learned after years of experience and practice. The video, posted on Monday (June 15), gained massive traction with thousands of views and over 4,300 upvotes. But NDTV can't confirm when it was exactly shot.

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The internet, however, is deeply divided over whether the footage is authentic or a result of clever editing. "I'm sceptical. It's believable if it's within a 10-gram range, but a 1-gram margin is just some trickery," one user wrote in the comments section. "How did they do it? Easy - the cameraman's audio was replaced in post-production."

Conversely, some users came to the chefs' defence, citing their own repetitive daily tasks. "That's entirely possible. I've been weighing coffee beans every morning for 16 years or so and usually use 18g. I can grab 18g by feel just about every time. I don't even need to look at it," one person shared.

"Very believable if you do this on a daily basis as your main job for years and years," a third viewer noted. "They also look at the weight of the vegetable first, so they have baseline information on the exact percentage they need to slice off."

Still, suspicion lingered among the majority of commenters. "The camera didn't show the scales being zeroed either," one user pointed out.

"They just show you the clips where they actually got it right. That's the easiest way to fake it. It's the same concept as online trick shots," another concluded.