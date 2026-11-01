Trump's 'Can Strike Iran In 10 Minutes' Warning As Mojtaba Khamenei Updates 'Target List'

President Donald Trump has said that the United States still has to "take care of" one or two targets in Iran as country's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned the US and Israel of fresh attacks.

"We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes," Trump told reporters at his Florida residence on Saturday.

"You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, and you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly," he said, referring to a site linked to Iran's nuclear program.

He was also asked if the US would carry out a possible attack on Iran as soon as this week.

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"Why would you ask such a stupid question? Let's say I did - would I tell you?" he responded.

He, however, maintained that negotiations with Iran were "going fine but you know they're not very reliable."

Trump's statement came after Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since before he took the helm in March, after the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes, said that any threat will be met with an "immediate" response.

"Any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response," he told top military commanders, according to a statement.

He also ordered commanders to update Iran's target list to include "all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy".

This was the first reported meeting between Khamenei and top Iranian military brass.

Trump To Strike Iran After US Midterm Elections?

Donald Trump has in the past few days suggested he could launch fresh military action against Iran after the midterm elections in the US early next week.

"We may do another little Epic Fury," Trump said last week, referring to the US name for its attacks on Iran.

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The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Washington had told several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a possible "short, intense military campaign" against Iran after the US midterm elections on November 3.

The newspaper, citing people briefed on the conversations, said Trump had not made a final decision.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday also warned that "we can achieve military objectives if we seek to", adding that Trump had not made a decision on any fresh strikes.

He also slammed Tehran for "actively and openly" targeting commercial vessels for attack.

The War In Middle East

The war in the Middle East began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, killing the country's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders.

In response, Tehran struck American bases in the Middle East and shut the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most vital energy conduit, which sent the oil prices across the world skyrocketing.

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On June 17, Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed a 14-point deal to end the war. The agreement provided for an immediate cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and commited both countries to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days.

Trump, however, on July 8, said the deal was "over". Tehran also suspended the memorandum of understanding a week later, accusing Washington of "violating all its commitments".

Since then, Trump has reiterated that he's in no rush to reach a deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose party fell short of a majority in general elections on Tuesday, has in recent days also repeatedly vowed to topple the clerical state in Iran, following two major bombing campaigns against it since last year.

(With agency inputs)