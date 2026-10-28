"Within 96 Hours": US Forces Ready To Renew Iran Strikes, Await Trump Nod

US forces in the Middle East are prepared to launch major military operations against Iran "within 96 hours of receiving" an order from President Donald Trump, CNN reported, citing two US officials.

According to the report, enough US forces are already deployed in the region to carry out the attacks. However, Trump has not yet decided whether to launch a new offensive.

One US official told CNN, "It will be a big effort."

Military leaders are preparing for operations that could go beyond limited strikes on Iranian radars, missile launchers and other military assets. The US Central Command and the Pentagon have been working on a wider list of targets, including Iran's energy infrastructure, military sites and nuclear facilities.

Trump May Wait Until After US Midterm Elections

Current and former US officials familiar with military planning believe a decision on fresh strikes could come before the end of the year, with the period after the US midterm elections seen as a more likely window.

However, the officials warned that Trump has previously appeared to favour certain military actions before backing away at the last moment.

A senior Pentagon official told CNN, "The Department is a planning organisation, and its job is to develop and execute military options ordered by the President."

Iran, Houthis Could Retaliate 'Beyond Region'

The preparations come as US intelligence assessments point to growing concerns about possible retaliation by Iran and Yemen's Houthi rebels if Washington and Israel launch another round of attacks.

According to sources familiar with the intelligence assessments, Iran and the Houthis are taking the possibility of renewed US attacks seriously.

If Iran is targeted, Tehran and the Houthis could quickly retaliate against American personnel and facilities across the region. The response could potentially extend beyond the Middle East, the sources told CNN.

An October 23 memo from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US intelligence had found that "Iran has substantially increased efforts to target US personnel". The memo also said plotting efforts "have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries," according to the report.

US intelligence officials say that Iran and the Houthis are unlikely to launch pre-emptive attacks against US personnel or Israel currently, but they could respond if US or Israeli forces strike Iran first.

Israel Pushed For Joint Attack Before Elections

Israel had been preparing for the possibility of fresh strikes on Iran and had sought US support for the operation, according to sources cited by CNN.

An Israeli security source told the channel, "Netanyahu really wanted and tried to convince Trump for a joint attack in Iran before the elections, and Trump did not give a green light."

The Israeli prime minister's office dismissed the claim as "fake news."

The source said one reason Trump held back was that Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir had warned US General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that an attack could hurt Israel's elections and lead to their postponement.

Senior US officials, including Trump, reportedly told Israel to hold off on additional strikes, while indicating that joint operations could take place later.

Israel has since delayed its immediate plans but continues to prepare for possible coordinated action with Washington, the sources told CNN.

Israel Needs US Missile Defence Support

Israel's decision to delay further attacks was also linked to its need for US support in defending against possible Iranian and Houthi retaliation, according to a source briefed on the matter.

Israel's defensive missile supplies have been strained during the war, making US support important if the conflict escalates again.

Meanwhile Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at an Israeli military graduation ceremony this week that his instructions to the military, the Mossad and other security agencies were to topple the Iranian regime.

"The plans are ready, waiting for Trump's approval, could be after the midterms," the source told CNN.