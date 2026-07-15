What Is Pickaxe Mountain And Why Donald Trump Wants To "Take It Out"

US President Donald Trump has signalled that Iran's highly fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site could be the next target of American military action, as Washington intensifies pressure on Tehran following recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, Trump repeatedly referred to Pickaxe Mountain as a potential target and warned that the US was closely monitoring any activity at the site.

"We're going to take out Pickaxe Mountain. Tell the Iranians to be ready," Trump said.

The remarks come after the US in June struck Iran's nuclear facilities - Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan - saying they were part of a weapons programme, a claim Tehran denies, insisting its nuclear activities are for civilian purposes. An NBC News report, citing current and former US officials, said June's strikes largely destroyed one of the three targeted sites, while the other two suffered less damage. The report added that the attack on the Fordow facility may have set back Iran's uranium enrichment capabilities by up to two years.

Trump Warns Of More Strikes

During the interview, Trump claimed the US was keeping a close watch on developments at the site.

"We're watching (Pickaxe Mountain) closely. We see no activity there. They're not doing well with their nuclear situation. Every time we hear about it, we blow it up. So they don't like talking about it. But we'll probably give Pickaxe a shot relatively soon," Trump said.

He further added that the US was capable of monitoring every part of the facility in real time.

"We're looking at Pickaxe because somebody said there's a little activity. We have cameras, they can read your name and a badge from space and every area of Pickaxe. If they make any move, we immediately go and do whatever we have to do."

When asked about Iran's remaining nuclear infrastructure and whether International Atomic Energy Agency officials should be allowed access to the facility, Trump reiterated that the US was keeping a close watch on the site.

"Absolutely. They don't have it because we have eyes... We have a lot of eyes on it but Pickaxe is a possible target for a nice, big, fat shot right in the front door," the US President said.

What Is Pickaxe Mountain?

Pickaxe Mountain is located near Iran's heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility and is regarded as one of the country's most heavily fortified nuclear-related sites.

The facility hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes that experts assess are beyond the reach of even the most powerful bunker-buster bombs in the US arsenal.

The site lies south of the Natanz enrichment plant and is part of a larger secured perimeter that also includes another smaller tunnel complex. That complex was originally built in 2007, later expanded and hardened, and was sealed shortly after the June 2025 war, Institute For Science And International Security reported.

Pickaxe Mountain has two pairs of tunnel entrances leading beneath the ridge of the mountain. While experts believe the entrances likely lead to a single underground facility, this has not been confirmed.

The complex is estimated to be at least 100 metres beneath the mountain. Pickaxe Mountain itself stands 1,608 metres above sea level. The eastern tunnel entrance sits about 145 metres below the mountain ridge, while the western entrance is about 100 metres below it.

The roughly 50-metre difference in elevation between the two sets of entrances has led to speculation that the underground facility may have multiple levels, according to Institute For Science And International Security.

Why Does The Site Matters?

Despite growing attention on Pickaxe Mountain, it remains unclear when the facility could become fully operational based on available satellite imagery.

It is also not known whether Iran still plans to establish a large-scale centrifuge assembly facility there, particularly after significant damage to its centrifuge programme and manufacturing capabilities.

However, experts believe that if Iran rebuilds its centrifuge production network, it could use Pickaxe Mountain for a smaller centrifuge assembly facility capable of supporting a nuclear weapons programme.

The space beneath the mountain is also believed to be large enough to house a uranium enrichment plant capable of producing weapons-grade uranium.

In addition, analysts assess that the underground complex could potentially accommodate certain nuclear weaponisation activities, including the production of weapons-grade uranium metal and the shaping of material into components for a nuclear weapon.

(With inputs from agencies)