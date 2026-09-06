Viral Video: Man Gives Up Window Seat After Learning Co-Passenger Is On First Flight

Travel can often be about the little moments that make a journey memorable. A Gurgaon-based content creator recently shared a heartwarming experience from a flight after discovering that his fellow passenger was travelling by air for the first time. Aatmaj Kapoor had boarded FLY91's Bengaluru-Sindhudurg flight when he happened to sit next to a passenger named Prajeet. The man was heading to Goa with his friends for a short vacation and seemed fascinated by the views from the aircraft window.

The creator decided to make the experience more memorable for him by offering to switch seats. "I saw that he was trying to look out of the window again and again and was also taking photos, so I offered to swap seats with him, and he couldn't control his smile," Aatmaj said in a video shared on Instagram.

His gesture left Prajeet overjoyed as he got a better view from the window during the flight. Sharing the moment online, the creator said that watching Prajeet take in the views also made him reflect on the many flights he had been fortunate enough to experience.

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"It's still such a special thing to be flying in the sky from one place to another, and we tend to forget that with how routine flights have become," he added. Aatmaj concluded the video by wishing Prajeet a pleasant journey and a memorable time in Goa.

The simple gesture has since struck a chord with people online. Many appreciated the creator's thoughtfulness in making a stranger's first flying experience a little more special.

One user wrote, "Love how humanly you treated him. Unfortunately, not all people are kind."

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Another added, "This is so beautiful. I have always seen people making faces and raising eyebrows, judging like anything, at the people who are travelling for the first time. Great that you captured his happiness."

Someone else commented, "1st flight isn't just an emotion; it's everything to experience."

"Crying. We don't realise that in a country of 1.3 billion people, you get to fly. We're so lucky, and so many will never experience what that means," remarked a viewer.