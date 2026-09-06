Family Stops Bike To Answer Call, Gets Run Over By Speeding Car In Kerala

Three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, were killed after a speeding car lost control and rammed into their motorcycle in Kerala's Thrissur. The victims have been identified as Muneer, 35, his wife Safna, 25, and their son Yamil Aibak, residents of Edakkazhiyur in Chavakkad.

The accident occurred on the Guruvayur-Kunnamkulam road just before midnight on Saturday, police said.

The family was on their way home after attending a wedding ceremony. They had stopped their motorcycle on the roadside to answer a call when the speeding car reportedly lost control and rammed into their two-wheeler.

In the impact, all three victims were thrown nearly 50 metres away and suffered serious injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

The driver was allegedly returning from a bar in Kunnamkulam and fled after the accident, officials said.

Two other occupants of the car have been detained and are being questioned. The police said they are trying to trace the driver.

In a similar accident a day earlier, eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu were killed after their car rammed a parked truck on National Highway 66 in Thrissur around night on Friday.