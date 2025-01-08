Airbnb CEO Shares Hilarious Story Of Guest Demanding Refund Over "Ghost" Harassment

If you are a frequent traveller, you must have stayed at an accommodation on Airbnb at least once. You'll be amused by this story of someone booking an apartment on Airbnb and claiming to find a ghost inside! The story was shared by Airbnb's CEO and co-founder, Brian Chesky, himself. In an interview, Brian Chesky talked about the haunted house with a ghost named Stanley. He said, “We get millions of customer calls every day and hear some of the most bizarre stories.” According to Brian, a guest reached out to Airbnb's customer support and demanded a full refund. When asked for a reason, the guest claimed, “The house is haunted, and there's a ghost in the house.”

Afterwards, Airbnb's support team contacted the host for clarification. In a shocking turn of events, the host didn't deny the presence of a ghost. “The host told us that it's a friendly ghost named Stanley and that Stanley is even mentioned in the listing description,” Brian recalled.

When Airbnb reviewed the listing, they confirmed that Stanley's presence was mentioned in the description. The company then reached out to the guests, reminding them that they were aware of Stanley's existence before booking the property. Surprisingly, the guests acknowledged this. “They told us. "Yes, we knew about Stanley, and that's why we booked it, but Stanley is harassing us,” Brian shared.

The interview clip is making rounds on Reddit. Check out the video below:

Here's how the internet reacted after hearing this haunted house story:

A LOL comment read, “Maybe Stanley is lonely and needs a ghost friend. Now I want to stay there!!!”

An Airbnb host shared some of the complaints they faced from guests. They said, “Our Airbnb is an apartment on the first floor of our house so we are usually on site. No ghosts, but I had a guest knock on the door and hand us a pretty wooden carving of a fish from Thailand that was on the coffee table. He said he couldn't rest because the fish was giving him bad vibes. Another guest asked us to remove a cute ceramic bird from the patio table because it looked angry. We just smiled and said, of course. They were otherwise pleasant guests and left 5-star reviews.”

“So, Stanley was a feature and not a bug?” asked someone.

