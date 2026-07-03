Woman Praises Locals For Escorting Her To The Right Train Instead Of Pointing The Way In Japan

A small act of kindness during a trip to Tokyo has touched many people online after a traveller shared how two local girls went beyond giving directions to help her reach the right train. The experience, shared on Instagram, has reminded many of the kindness strangers can show.

The post was shared on Instagram by Akankshaa, who reflected on the unexpected gesture in the caption. She said neither of the girls knew their names and did not have to help, but they gave them something more valuable than directions by giving their time, kindness and a memory they would carry for the rest of their lives. She also asked whether anyone in Japan who saw the post could help her connect with the three people, adding that she did not thank them enough.

The video shows the two girls walking alongside the travellers after they asked for directions to Shibuya Station.

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In the clip, one of the travellers said that people often say you should not ask anyone in Japan for directions because they will take you there, and that was exactly what happened. She said they asked the girls where Shibuya Station was, and the girls had been walking with them for the last five to ten minutes. She added that while many people say Japan is beautiful because of its landscapes, culture, and traditions, for them, its greatest beauty was its people.

Despite the language barrier, the girls understood only "Ginza Line" and chose to walk with them for nearly 15 minutes from Miyashita Park to the Ginza Line at Shibuya Station, making sure they boarded the correct train.

She added that the girls kept chatting and giggling as they happily led them along. They also did not get a chance to ask the girls' names because they were still trying to process what had just happened.

Social Media Reaction

The wholesome moment resonated with many viewers, with several saying they had experienced similar acts of kindness during their visits to Japan.

One user commented, "So heartwarming."

Another user noted, "Wish everyone in the world were like them."

"I am a mixed bag of emotion right now," added a third user.