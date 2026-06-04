"Rude" Or Misunderstood? Indian YouTuber's X Post On Japan Sparks Fierce Debate

Have you ever walked into a shop abroad and felt immediately unwelcome? A viral X post by an YouTuber has ignited a fierce social media debate after he claimed that retail staff in Japan are becoming noticeably less welcoming towards Indian tourists.

The controversy began when YouTuber Siddharth Bhimani shared his recent shopping experiences in Tokyo. In his post, Bhimani expressed deep disappointment, alleging that while retail workers were polite and attentive to other customers, they became visibly cold and distant when interacting with Indians. The experience, he said, left him feeling highly uncomfortable and wondering if his nationality was the cause.

The claims quickly divided the internet, tapping into a common psychological fear among travellers: the dread of being singled out or rejected in a foreign country.

While a small number of users said they had experienced similar treatment, a far larger group fiercely defended Japan's deeply rooted culture of courtesy, known as omotenashi. Many users argued that Bhimani's experience was likely an isolated incident or a simple misunderstanding caused by language barriers.

Interestingly, the debate took a specific turn when a commenter suggested that the issue might be restricted to younger staff working in hyper-touristy shopping districts like Tokyo's Ginza.

Bhimani heavily agreed with this theory, replying: "100% correct. Young folks are rude, elder ones are amazing and polite."

As tourism numbers to Japan hit record highs, the viral incident highlights growing anxieties over how local populations are managing the massive influx of global visitors.

It also raises broader questions for international travellers about whether cultural differences and strict local etiquettes are increasingly being mistaken for outright rudeness.