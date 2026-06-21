Man Shares His Weekend Digital Detox Experience, Says It Changed How He Spent His Time

A man's decision to put away his smartphone every weekend has sparked discussion online after he shared how the habit changed his daily life. While the experiment helped him spend more time with his family and reduce distractions, it also highlighted how difficult it can be to live without a smartphone.

The post was shared on X by Siddharth Bhimani, who explained that he deliberately switched off his iPhone every Friday night and used a Nokia flip phone for the next two days.

Describing his weekend routine, he said he used to do a digital detox every weekend. Every Friday night, he switched off his iPhone for two days and moved to his Nokia flip phone.

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He said the change had a bigger impact than he expected. With almost no distractions, he suddenly had much more free time. He said he started reading books, playing with his daughter, and spending quality time with his family.

Bhimani also said he felt more present during everyday moments. Whether it was meals, conversations or simple drives, he was no longer reaching for his phone repeatedly. He added that he felt less anxious and that his mind felt calmer. He also pointed out that conversations became better when phones were kept away during social interactions.

However, he admitted that the experiment showed him how dependent he had become on his smartphone.

The practical problems started almost immediately. He said transferring contacts to a basic phone was difficult, and many contacts did not transfer correctly.

He also struggled because he no longer had access to essential apps such as maps, food delivery services and payment tools. On a few occasions, he had to use his wife's phone while travelling.

He wrote that, as a tech enthusiast, not having access to his cards, offers and apps while paying hotel bills felt painful.

Apart from this, he faced other inconveniences, including carrying a separate charger, missing important calls because he was using a secondary number, and dealing with the limitations of a basic phone.

Despite the challenges, Bhimani said that by Sunday evening he no longer missed social media. However, as soon as he switched back to his iPhone, he found himself slipping into the same routine again.