"Sell Your Creta, Buy A MacBook Pro": Man's Comparison Of Apple Laptop And SUV Goes Viral

A video shared by Instagram user Mohsin comparing the price of Apple's high-end MacBook Pro with a Hyundai Creta has caught attention on social media. The comparison highlights how a fully loaded laptop can cost as much as a popular SUV in India. In the video, Mohsin jokingly suggests that people who recently purchased a Hyundai Creta should consider selling it to buy Apple's latest MacBook Pro instead.

"Did you recently buy a Creta? Then sell it and buy the new MacBook Pro, maxed out at just Rs 17 lakh," he says in Hindi.

MacBook Pro Price Leaves Man Surprised

Mohsin then explores the pricing of Apple's MacBook Pro and the expensive upgrades available with the device.

He starts with a model priced at around Rs 3.5 lakh before selecting the 16-inch Space Black version with several premium upgrades.

"And of course, who's going for the basic version? I'm getting the nano-texture display with the maxed-out M5 Max chip, maximum cores, maximum memory, maximum storage, and everything else I can get," he says.

Photo Credit: apple.com

With all the additional features and upgrades selected, the MacBook Pro's price reaches approximately Rs 1797800, including taxes.

Mohsin also highlights the monthly instalment amount for the expensive laptop.

"Even if you're thinking of buying it on monthly instalments (EMI), it would still cost you 1,61,000 rupees per month," he says.

He ends the video by asking viewers, "Would you prefer a Creta or a MacBook Pro?"

Hyundai Creta Vs Apple MacBook Pro: Price Comparison

The comparison becomes more interesting when the laptop's price is placed alongside that of the Hyundai Creta, one of India's popular SUVs.

The Hyundai Creta's on-road price in the Delhi-NCR and Ghaziabad region ranges from approximately Rs 12.68 lakh to Rs 24.15 lakh, depending on the variant, engine and transmission.

This means that the fully upgraded MacBook Pro, priced at around Rs 18.77 lakh, costs more than several variants of the Hyundai Creta.

While the two products serve completely different purposes, Mohsin's humorous comparison highlights the high price of Apple's premium laptop when equipped with its most expensive upgrades.