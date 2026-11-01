Delhi-NCR's New Pollution Rules Explained: Older Vehicles Banned, 50% WFH, And Strict Commute Curbs

Winter Pollution Curbs In Delhi-NCR: Tough new rules have come into effect across the Delhi-NCR region to tackle the winter air pollution. Authorities have rolled out strict measures to curb smog and improve air quality over the coming months. According to a government order, the entry and operation of non-BS6 vehicles in Delhi will be prohibited from November 1, 2026. The restrictions will remain in force until January 31, 2027.

The restrictions will be backed by special enforcement teams, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and an AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). E-challans will be generated against non-compliant vehicles.

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Here are the key changes every commuter must know about:

1. Ban on older vehicles: Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards are barred from entering the national capital. This restriction impacts an estimated 10 lakh older petrol and diesel vehicles coming from neighbouring areas like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

However, electric vehicles, CNG vehicles, and emergency transport like ambulances and fire tenders are exempt.

2. Construction work: The government further mentioned that all dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities are banned from November 1 to January 31.

There are some exceptions for specified essential public infrastructure projects subject to prescribed conditions. The restriction won't affect indoor finishing, plumbing and electrical work following dust-control standards.

3. 50% work from home: According to the official order, the government and private offices have been instructed to keep only half of their staff physically present, with the remaining employees mandated to work from home. Essential services are kept out of this rule.

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4. Office timings and parking: Office timings across various civic bodies have been adjusted to spread out peak traffic. Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

Additionally, parking fees at many public lots are set to double to discourage people from bringing out private vehicles. However, parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be exempt from the hike.

5. No PUC, no fuel: According to the order, the 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy will be implemented at Delhi's petrol pumps from November 1st. To enforce it, 500 petrol pumps in Delhi have been equipped with ANPR cameras that scan number plates and details. If the vehicle's Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is found to be invalid, the pump operator will refuse to fill petrol, diesel, or CNG.

Appeal to the commuters

Commuters travelling between neighbouring towns and Delhi are advised to check their vehicle emission standards and plan their travel to avoid heavy fines or being turned back at border checkpoints. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also appealed to residents to comply with the restrictions. It is also advised that commuters must check Delhi Traffic Police handles for regular updates.