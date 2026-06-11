Company Implements Work From Home Policy With GPS Location Tracking, Employee Confused

A working professional has caught social media's attention after highlighting their company's new work-from-home (WFH) policy. The employee stated that their company laid off a significant number of employees last month, which prompted the decision to implement a WFH diktat. Under the new rules, employees are banned from returning to their hometowns, with the company actively monitoring their locations via GPS to verify attendance.

The employee said after the layoffs, the total headcount had come down to 15 from 40, and the company had to vacate its current lease on the sixth floor to shift to a small working space on the floor below.

"Since the fifth floor doesn't have enough space for all of us, the company has decided to introduce work from home. We have been allotted only 4 seats on the fifth floor, so the rest of the team will work from home on a rotational basis," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"After a few weeks, employees currently working from home will come to the office, while those in the office will shift to remote work."

Though initially happy about the policy change, the employee soon realised that they had been handcuffed with the GPS caveat.

"I was initially happy, thinking I would finally be able to work from my hometown. However, my boss clarified that we can only work from within Delhi-NCR. To ensure this, the attendance will be marked through GPS, where the system will mark the employee present only if he or she is in Delhi NCR," the worker said.

"The boss didn't give a reason but I think if an employee is needed urgently in the office, they should be able to reach quickly. I was really disappointed to hear this. Is this what work from home is supposed to mean?"

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users empathised with the individual while others pointed out that many companies follow a similar process when it comes to WFH.

"This is called slavery, and sadly it's normalised," said one user while another added: "This is crazy man. I didn't know companies could do this to employees."

A third commented: "I am guessing the reason is that the WFH is temporary. The company might be planning to rent a new office and move to a hybrid mode. If they allow people to relocate from the city, many would vacate their houses, those with kids will go to their hometowns and get admissions in schools there."

A fourth said: "That's how it is even in big MNCs. Also, there are many who give silly reasons like power failure and internet failure and are offline. It is probably to avoid all that."