Polish Woman Impressed During Her First Indian Bus Ride: 'Gift Bags, 5-Course Meals And On-Time Arrival'

A Polish traveller's first Indian bus journey has caught social media's attention. In a now-viral Instagram post, Dominika Patalas-Kalra, who has been living in India for a long time, admitted that she was initially worried about surviving an 11-hour ride to Delhi. However, the trip defied her expectations, and she ended up absolutely loving the experience.

As per Patalas-Kalra, the bus was clean, luxurious and very spacious and arrived on time. After boarding the vehicle, she stowed her luggage in an overhead compartment and took her non-sleeper seat.

"This was my first time travelling by bus in India and I was worried how I will survive 11 hours journey, but it was really smooth and comfortable," Patalas-Kalra captioned the video.

"Once I started my trip, I got gift bag with all the necessary things for the trip: wet tissue, dental kit snacks and juice, then I could relax under the blanket and sleep for some time.at a restarunt where "

In the evening, the bus took a pit stop where Patalas-Kalra and other passengers helped themselves to a five-course meal which was fulfilling.

"Later on it was time for dinner (5 course meal with delicious food and gulab jamun for dessert!!) In the morning I got another breakfast box, so really I wasn't feeling hungry even for a minute during this trip," she said.

"Seats were comfortable and clean. And the most important, the bus arrived on time!"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Foreigner With A Budget'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded her for showing the positive sign of India. "Finally, a foreigner with a good budget. Enjoy your trip," said one user, while another added: "Thank you so much. You share positive points and information about incredible India. You must visit again."

A third commented: "Thanks!!! For showing the positive side of India. Really appreciate your efforts. India may not be perfect but we are improving day by day, and we have a lot of positive things to show to the world."

A fourth said: "This kind of video will not get engagement. Just title the video I am unsafe in India, then see your reach. Indian. brown sepoys and Chinese bots will take care of your million views."