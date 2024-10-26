'People Have Started Quitting': Reddit User Expresses Frustration After Company Ends WFH

The Reddit post has garnered more than 7,000 upvotes. (Representative pic)

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, a Reddit user expressed their frustration over their employer's sudden decision to end work-from-home (WFH) policy. In the post, the user who goes by u/whyhilist online revealed that they started working for the company less than a year ago and turned down offers solely because their current firm offered remote work. The user also explained that managing chronic pain and avoiding a daily commute were major reasons for accepting the job initially.

In their post, the original poster revealed that the company cited the need for "team building" as the primary reason for the policy change. The employee also mentioned that many of their colleagues have already quit because of the policy change. "People have already started quitting. I wish I could too. Screw companies that act like this," the original poster wrote.

Since being shared, the Reddit post has garnered more than 7,000 upvotes and several reactions. In the comments section, while some users shared similar experiences, others expressed concerns about the growing trend of companies reversing remote work policies.

"That happened to me recently. In August, they announced that they're ending all WFH and hybrid arrangements effective September 16. I live two time zones away, and they were open to having someone remote in my job specifically because they struggled to find people locally. My last day was officially October 4, and I've been unemployed since. I start a new job on Monday, but it's a big pay cut. Every time I think that I have a good opportunity to get ahead, something smashes it to pieces," shared one user.

"Don't quit. Just don't go in. If they fire you, sue them for constructive dismissal since they have failed to comply with your employment contract in a major respect by unilaterally changing the terms of your employment," suggested another.

"You and everyone else that was called back to the office need to blow your productivity. Like to 20-30%. Between the people quitting and low productivity, maybe the "leaders" who demanded WFO will lose their jobs. Visit with people or just take a really long time to get things done. When they ask what happened, tell them all the office interruptions are killing your productivity. Keep looking for a job that does offer WFH and quit with no notice," commented a third user.

"Tell me your company wants to lay people off without telling me they want to lay people off. There's a pretty good chance that's what this is," added another.