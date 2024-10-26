'Hurts The Business, But...': Nithin Kamath After X User Praises Zerodha's 'No Notifications, No Emails' Approach

Several X users agreed with Mr Kamath's point of view.

Not pushing its users to trade hurts the business, but in the long run, it is good for the customers, Zerodha founder CEO Nithin Kamath tweeted on Friday. Mr Kamath was responding to another tweet on X which praised his stockbroking firm for not sending unwanted emails and notifications in the name of user engagement. The user, who goes by the username 'thewysetrader', noted Zerodha as "the only broker that never pushes you to trade in any form whatsoever". "No notifications, no emails nothing. It's remarkable how they have grown so much," the user wrote praising the firm.

Responding to the post, Mr Kamath voiced his frustration over the flood of digital notifications, describing them as "annoying and unusable". He shared that he constantly keeps his phone on silent to avoid nonstop interruptions from calls, notifications and emails. He also pointed out that since Zerodha's inception, the company has followed a simple rule: "Don't do unto others what you don't want done unto you."

With everybody chasing "engagement," we seem to have made many things on the internet annoying and unusable. My own phone is constantly on silent because of annoying calls, notifications, emails, etc.



From day one of @zerodhaonline, "don't do unto others what you don't want done… pic.twitter.com/KEqbvQvFXW — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 25, 2024

This philosophy, according to Mr Kamath, has led Zerodha to limit notifications, only sending truly important ones. He said this approach has built customer trust and contributed to Zerodha's growth, even if it means sacrificing some business opportunities.

"Not triggering users to trade hurts the business, but in the long run, it's good for the customers," Mr Kamath said.

Also Read | "Trying Best To Integrate, But...": Indian Man On Facing Racism In New Zealand

Several X users agreed with Mr Kamath's point of view.

"Honestly, most apps seem to shout for our attention, but when you keep it calm and purposeful, you build trust. Zerodha's approach is a reminder: sometimes, 'less is more' is a strategy for the long run," wrote one user. "Totally agree on this. Not just in broking, every other industry also has this plague and governments have to take stern action on this," commented another.

"Fully agree. There are never any calls or messages encouraging to trade or invest from @zerodhaonline. Even my 2 decades old account from IIFL; they keep messaging, emailing or even calls from "RM" encouraging to continuing doing something, trading, investing," tweeted a third user.

"This exactly why i use @zerodhaonline. Clean user friendly interface. No B.S. No gimmicks. For "engagements" we have @X," shared one user. "Same here. My phone being on silent is routine now but I have Zerodha account and must appreciate that it has never sent and notifications or calls for any reason. Remarkable," said a fifth user.