Office Tells Workers To Write Test 50 Times By Hand As Punishment, Internet Shocked

Indian workplaces are known for bizarre rules and regulations that defy professional spaces. Now, a Reddit user has shared a similar experience at their office where they were forced to handwrite an assignment fifty times as punishment after not crossing the pass threshold set by the company.

The Redditor revealed that they were given a test with questions related to the firm and what work they did in the organisation.

"I scored 27/33 on the test, approximately 82 per cent. These idiots expected me to write 33 questions 50 times by hand, never in my life have I seen such BS," wrote the user in the r/IndianWorkplaces subreddit.

The OP also shared a screenshot of the company mail where the punishment for the test was communicated to the employees.

"Note: As previously communicated, team members scoring below 90% on the recent test are required to rewrite the entire paper 50 times by hand, outside of office hours, as part of a focused improvement and discipline initiative," read the email.

"Your score is 82%, which falls below the required benchmark. Accordingly, you are expected to complete the task as instructed and submit it by Monday, 21st July 2025 (1st half)."

As per the company, the punishment was given to "reinforce accuracy, attention to detail and consistent performance".

"We trust you will take this in the right spirit and complete the task diligently. NOTE : Kindly brush up on your knowledge of all countries' contents as we will be conducting a verbal test periodically. Marks are going to be considered fully correct only. Kindly note that only correct answers will be considered for your final score. Incorrect or partially correct answers will not earn any points."

'Most petty workplace'

As the post went viral, social media users were amused at the kind of company the OP was working at, whilst others advised them to switch jobs.

"This is hilarious, what the f is happening in Indian workplaces?" said one user while another added: "In any other civilised country, work outside of working hours will still count as work, and you need to be paid overtime for it."

A third commented: "Oh wow! This takes the cake for the most petty workplace. Is the CEO a former school teacher?"

A fourth said: "What kind of workplaces are these? Never seen anything like this in IT atleast. Very concerning."