Delhi To Kerala In 44 Hours: Woman's Epic Journey Gets Orry's Reaction

Long train journeys bring back memories of childhood holidays. But have you ever thought about spending more than 24 hours on a train just for fun? Travel content creator Aditi has shared her experience of travelling 44 hours by train from Delhi to Kerala.

She can be seen enjoying the journey and showed how even small moments, such as watching the scenery while sipping tea or coffee and spending time on the train, made her happy. Aditi also encouraged people to try such train trips at least once, even if they can afford to travel quickly.

Interestingly, her video also won social media personality Orry's heart.

On Instagram, Aditi shared, “Four years ago, when I started travelling, my first long train journey was from Delhi to Mumbai. Back then, I told myself, ‘I'm doing this because I don't have enough money right now. Once I can afford it, I'll travel by flights.' But today, even when I can choose a flight, I still find myself choosing trains. Yes, saving money is still one reason, but it's no longer the only reason.”

“Somewhere along the way, I fell in love with the slowness of train journeys. Long journeys teach you patience. They force you to slow down, look outside, notice how landscapes change with every state you cross and enjoy moments you would usually miss.”

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The creator shared that the long train ride gave her time to enjoy simple things that she rarely does in her regular life. She spent time reading books, watching movies and looking out of the window for hours. She described this trip as an exciting adventure.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “What a beautifully shot and curated video. Such simplicity in every frame. I think I am witnessing something so fresh from a travel creator after a really long time.”

Another shared, “Nothing compares to train aesthetic.”

“Train journey is a whole vibe, a whole experience in itself,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “I've been travelling from Mumbai to Kerala almost every single year since I can remember—sometimes more than once. Lately, life has forced me onto a flight or two, but if time allows, I'd never give up the train.

“The Konkan route is something special. Once the train leaves the urban stretch of Maharashtra and the villages begin, everything just feels calmer.”

Another mentioned, “I absolutely love long train journeys, my only beef is with the Indian Railways toilets, which get super bad on long haul trains even if you book 2AC or 1AC.”

One more added, “Such journeys are the best only when you have the side lower berth.”

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Would you also like to take a long train ride and enjoy the little moments rather than simply rushing to your destination?