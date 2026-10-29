In Just 4.5 Hours, This New Route Could Take You From Gurugram To Amritsar

A plate of hot Amritsari kulchas, a glass of chilled lassi and a peaceful evening at the Golden Temple. Sounds like a perfect weekend in Punjab, doesn't it? There is just one thing that might make you reconsider the plan: the long drive from Gurugram. Now what if we tell you that you can reach Amritsar in less than 5 hours from Gurugram via road?

A new route connecting Gurugram to Amritsar could cut the journey to approximately 4.5 hours over a distance of around 405 km, reported LiveMint.

Gurugram To Amritsar: New Route

Travellers from Gurugram can use the following roads to connect to the wider expressway network:

Dwarka Expressway: An option for people travelling from Gurugram towards the high-speed road network leading to Punjab.

An option for people travelling from Gurugram towards the high-speed road network leading to Punjab. Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway: Taking this route will help people avoid some congested areas.

Taking this route will help people avoid some congested areas. Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II): If you are coming from southern and western parts of Delhi and the NCR, this is for you.

If you are coming from southern and western parts of Delhi and the NCR, this is for you. Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: Connects the wider network towards Punjab, including the Amritsar region.

Also Read: Indian Railways Phone Charging Rules: Timings, Safety Guidelines And What Travellers Need To Know

The route uses newer expressway alignments towards Nakodar and Amritsar, reducing dependence on traffic-heavy stretches around Sonipat, Panipat and Ambala. The exact entry point and route will depend on your starting location.

The new route could save travellers approximately four to five-and-a-half hours. However, actual journey times will depend on the entry point, traffic, road conditions, stops and the operational status of the relevant expressway sections.

Best Places To Visit

With potentially less time spent on the road, travellers can plan a more relaxed visit to Amritsar, a city known for its religious landmarks, Punjabi cuisine and rich history.