NRIs Buying Real Estate In India In Record Numbers. These Cities Top The List

India's property market is drawing growing interest from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). But overseas Indians are no longer looking at real estate purchases only as a way to earn returns or benefit from property price appreciation. Their priorities are changing.

Connectivity, quality of construction, rental income and access to healthcare are increasingly shaping their buying decisions. For many families, a home in India is also about staying connected to their roots and ensuring their parents have a comfortable place to live.

Several Indian cities are emerging as preferred destinations for NRI property buyers. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Hyderabad are among the markets attracting attention.

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Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Mumbai continues to be a major draw for NRI investors. Its position as India's financial capital, international connectivity and wide range of residential properties make it an attractive market. Infrastructure development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is also opening up new residential locations. This is allowing buyers to explore areas beyond traditional premium neighbourhoods.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru's technology industry and large expatriate community have helped strengthen its appeal among overseas Indians. Locations such as Whitefield, Sarjapur and North Bengaluru are attracting buyers looking for homes with long-term potential. The city's employment base also supports rental demand, making it relevant for NRIs considering both investment and eventual personal use.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR, particularly Gurugram, remains an important market for overseas property buyers. The region's premium housing developments, corporate ecosystem and improving connectivity are supporting its appeal. For NRIs with family connections in the capital region, the possibility of owning a home close to relatives is another consideration.

Pune

Pune offers a combination of employment opportunities, educational institutions and healthcare facilities. Its relatively comfortable pace of life and proximity to Mumbai also make it an attractive option. For NRIs looking beyond India's largest metropolitan markets, Pune offers residential choices that can serve both investment and end-use requirements.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has strengthened its position as a residential destination, supported by its technology and healthcare industries and expanding infrastructure. Residential corridors in the western and north-western parts of the city, particularly those connected to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), are drawing interest. Connectivity and access to established employment hubs are among the factors shaping buyer preferences.

Why NRI Homebuyers Are Looking Beyond Property Returns

The changing preferences of NRI buyers also reflect a broader shift in how families approach property ownership in India. For some, the purchase is not just about building an asset. It is also about planning for their parents' future and ensuring they have access to a comfortable living environment.

Arudradev Rao, Co-founder of Amaya Senior Living, said, "For many NRI families, buying a home in India is no longer simply an investment decision. It can also be a decision about where their parents will live, how independently they can continue to do so, and what kind of everyday life surrounds them."

He said this is influencing what families expect from residential communities. "Healthcare access matters, certainly, but so do thoughtful design, social connection, hospitality, open spaces and the reassurance of having support close at hand when it is needed," Rao said.

According to him, cities that combine these facilities with good connectivity and access to familiar neighbourhoods could become increasingly relevant to overseas buyers. "The opportunity is not merely to build more homes, but to create places in which people can continue to live well," he added.