Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: 21-Km Undersea Tunnel Takes Shape

The bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is making progress, with construction underway on a 21-km underground tunnel in Maharashtra, which also includes a 7-km section beneath Thane Creek. The tunnel includes a 7-km section beneath Thane Creek and is being described as India's first undersea rail tunnel.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train's Undersea Tunnel

The tunnel beneath Thane Creek is a major component of the 508 km-long high-speed rail project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The stretch will link Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with Thane's Shilphata area. Tunnel boring machines (TBMs) are being used to excavate 16 through kilometres. Austrian tunnelling technology is being used to cut through inaccessible mountain rocks.

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Excavation has begun in Mumbai from Vikhroli towards the BKC. Boring is also taking place from Savli near Ghansoli to Vikhroli. Two parallel tracks are being constructed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) inside the tunnel for the bullet train. The tunnel is being built at a depth of almost 25 to 55 meters below the ground and sea level.

Engineers achieved a breakthrough on a 4.8-km tunnel section between Ghansoli and Shilphata in September 2025. The stretch was considered a geological challenge for the project.

When Will Bullet Train Start?

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the first section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is expected to be inaugurated next year. In a recent interview with NDTV, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the project was on track. He stated that the line would be inaugurated next year. He had also explained the challenges associated with the project. Vaishnaw said that the design work on the project was very complex and took one-and-a-half to two years alone. Vaishnaw cited the pandemic and problems with getting land from the then-Maharashtra government as issues which led to delays in the project.



The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor will connect two of India's major economic centres. The trains are expected to run at a maximum operational speed of 320 kmph, covering the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in two hours and seven minutes. The corridor will feature 12 stations, including Mumbai BKC, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. The corridor is being developed using Japan's Shinkansen high-speed rail technology. Trials are expected to start in May or June next year.

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