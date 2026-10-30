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Witnessing Great Migration To Swimming With Whales, Woman Reveals Her Coolest Travel Experiences Around The World

The content creator's coolest travel experiences included seeing the Great Migration at Serengeti National Park and swimming with humpback whales in French Polynesia.

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Witnessing Great Migration To Swimming With Whales, Woman Reveals Her Coolest Travel Experiences Around The World
What do you think of this unique list of travel experiences?
Photo: Instagram/@raimeetravel

Travel is all about experiences, and not just checking places off a bucket list. For content creator Raimee Iacofano, some of the experiences she had during her trips would remain with her for a lifetime. In a video, Raimee recalled some of the “coolest things” she had done around the world. From swimming with humpback whales to attending the summer solstice festival at Stonehenge, there was a lot on her list.

Woman's “Coolest” Travel Experiences

Raimee said that the coolest thing she had ever done was seeing the Great Migration up close at Tanzania's Serengeti National Park. The migration of the wildebeest and zebras is an annual event that takes place across the plains of the Serengeti. Raimee said she felt like she was in a “simulation.”

Another experience was swimming with humpback whales in Moorea, French Polynesia. This is possible from July to October every year.

She also recommended going on an overnight cruise through Doubtful Sound, a fjord in New Zealand. “Not a lot of people know about Doubtful Sound. Everyone talks about Milford Sound, but Doubtful Sound is so much more remote. I have never heard silence quite like this before,” she said.

Among Raimee's best experiences was attending the summer solstice festival at Stonehenge. Talking about her “crazy” visit, the content creator said that she got a chance to touch the ancient stones.

She recalled that thousands of people had attended the festival.

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Raimee then rounded up the top five experiences by recounting her time at the Fête de la Musique (Festival of Music) in Paris. The content creator said that the festival fell on the same day as the summer solstice event at Stonehenge, and she attended both on the same day. “Basically, they just have music all over the city. It is so much fun,” she added.

She also mentioned going to the lesser-visited parts of Japan, such as Sendai, Naoshima, and Nagano, as a unique trip.
 


What's Next For Her?

Raimee is set to add to her list of experiences by going on a trip to Antarctica. This would complete visiting seven continents for her.

Also Read: Australia Expands Biometric Data Rules For Indians - New Process If You Apply For A Visa

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