Video: Woman's 16-Hour Solo Train Journey To Delhi Looks Like A Mini-Vacation. Internet Says, "You Could Also Cook"

A 16-hour train journey may seem like a hassle to most of us. We would rather save time and travel by flight. But one content creator has highlighted how a long train journey may just be what we need to recharge. Mansi Mehta has shared a video of her solo journey from Mumbai to Delhi.



The viral reel shows how she spent her time easily on the train ride, listening to music, watching sitcoms, and even indulging in some self-care. The content creator truly treated the journey like a mini-vacation.



Woman's 16-Hour Train Journey



Mansi starts off her journey at around 5 pm. She changes into more comfortable clothes and has some green tea. Almost two hours into the journey is self-care time. Mansi delicately applies nail polish to her fingers. Around 8 pm, she settles on the upper berth with her dinner and a sitcom playing on her laptop. She goes to sleep some time later and wakes up in the morning. At 8:35 am, she is ready to start the new day in Delhi.



“Travelling to Delhi. Just me, my playlist & a 16-hour journey,” the caption of the video reads.





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How Did Social Media React?



Instagram users had mixed reactions to the clip, with several people questioning how the woman was so at ease on the train. “How is she so comfortable?” a user asked.



Others asked how the content creator could change her clothes inside the train's toilet. One person pointed out that she could have changed before leaving home. “Better you wear the comfortable dress from your home,” the comment read.



“Itna sab karliya tha to dinner bhi bana lena tha train me hi (You could have even cooked inside the train if you already did so much),” another joked.



One individual said that they had stopped romanticising train journeys. “After travelling in the train so much that I have stopped romanticising it. Honestly, apart from the sunset time with the side lower berth, nothing makes me feel good anymore,” they mentioned.



Some accounts defended Mansi. “Guys stop it, she is literally travelling in an AC coach, so the washroom will be clean, and if it is not clean, no one will change their clothes in the washroom,” a user stressed.



Another user said they had a similar journey from Delhi to Mumbai.



The post has continued to spark reactions.



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