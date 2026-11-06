Man Stopped From Watching Film In Meta Glasses, Argues With Security Guard

A man wearing Meta smart glasses was stopped by a security guard at the entrance of a PVR cinema, and a video of their exchange has since gone viral on social media. According to the video, the incident took place on October 30. The security staff informed the man that, under PVR's policy, camera-enabled devices such as Meta glasses are not permitted inside cinema halls during movie screenings. The guard also pointed to a notice board displayed nearby, stating that Meta glasses are not allowed inside the theatre.

However, the man continued to argue with the guard, and his response has now become the most talked-about part of the video.

"I Cannot See Without My Glasses"

The man said, "If I wanted to record the film, I could do so using my phone, which is allowed inside. But you are objecting only to the glasses. My eyesight is weak, and these are prescription glasses. If you do not allow me to wear them inside, I will not be able to see anything in the cinema hall. There would be no point in coming here."

"We Cannot Break The Rules For You"

In response, the security staff member said: "We understand your concern, but we cannot make exceptions to the rules. When you booked the ticket, it was clearly mentioned that Meta glasses are not permitted inside the cinema hall. I can show you the guidelines again. However, I request that you deposit the glasses here and proceed inside to watch the movie.

Video Goes Viral On Social Media

The 2-minute, 17-second video was shared on social media platform X by a user named Lakshya Mehta on the evening of November 5 and has since gained significant attention online. However, the location of the PVR cinema has not been disclosed, nor has the film the man intended to watch been identified.

NDTV has not independently verified the video. PVR has not yet issued a statement on the matter, but the clip has triggered strong reactions online.

One user wrote, "He is arguing against a policy while recording the video with the very device he is talking about. This is really funny."

Another commented, "Why do we take everything personally? If a policy exists, respect it. Wear regular glasses and watch the movie. Neither the guards nor the manager made the policy, so why argue with them?"

A third user said, "Recording on a mobile phone is easily noticed. Other viewers can complain to staff. Recording through Meta glasses can go unnoticed."

A fourth wrote, "Do you really think PVR staff would allow someone to record a film on their phone?"

The incident has once again sparked debate over the use of camera-equipped smart glasses in public venues such as cinema halls and whether existing theatre policies need to evolve to keep pace with emerging technology.

What Is PVR's Policy On Meta Glasses?

PVR INOX does not permit Meta Glasses or any other smart eyewear, body cameras, or recording-enabled devices inside its cinema halls. The restriction applies regardless of whether the recording function is turned on, as such devices are considered a potential piracy risk.

As part of its anti-piracy measures, theatre staff may ask guests carrying such devices to deposit them at the venue or leave them outside before entering. Security personnel may also inspect these devices during screening checks. Failure to comply may result in denial of entry without a refund, ticket cancellation, or removal from the premises. If a person is found recording a film, the matter may be reported to the police, and legal action may follow.