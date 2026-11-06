Fire On 4 Coaches Of Karmabhoomi Express In Punjab, Panic Among Passengers

A fire broke out in four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station in Punjab on Friday, triggering panic among passengers. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to information, a fire was reported in the fifth coach from the engine of Train No. 12508 Karmabhoomi Express, which runs between Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri.

According to sources, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. The exact cause, however, is yet to be officially confirmed.

Visuals from the spot showed flames and smoke rising from multiple coaches as railway officials and emergency personnel responded to the situation.

Sources said the train, which had departed from Amritsar, caught fire near Basantpura railway station, located close to a village and around 15 kilometres from Rajpura.

There have been no reports of any injuries or loss of life in the incident so far.

Further details are awaited.

