Video: What The New Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Looks Like Inside

Ahead of the scheduled inauguration of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train, a travel content creator shared a peek inside the much-awaited train. Akshay Malhotra posted a video on Instagram, highlighting some of the most important features of this brand-new train.

Like all other Vande Bharat sleeper trains, the AC coaches are designed for comfortable travel. The berths are ergonomically designed with cushions to ensure utmost comfort during the journey. For hassle-free access to upper berths, there are easy-to-climb ladders.

The spacious berths also have separate laptop and phone charging points, phone holders, and extra space to store luggage. The berths also come with separate reading lights and curtains for privacy.

The creator also gave a peek inside the vacuum-sealed, aircraft-style toilets. These biotoilets are equipped with advanced technology like sensor-based flushing as well as improved hygiene standards.

Right beside the toilet, there is a spacious area for the wash basin and mirror. There is also a modern pantry space to support scheduled meal services during the journey.

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The loco pilot cabin is also equipped with modern digital displays, control panels, and integrated propulsion systems.

Take a look at the video:

Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper: Launch Date, Coaches, Distance

The Mumbai-Bengaluri Vande Bharat sleeper service is scheduled to begin on November 1, coinciding with Karnataka's Rajyotsava. The train has 16 AC coaches in total and offers 823 berths. The train will cover the 1,118 kilometre route in around 16 hours, cutting travel time by almost 8 hours.

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According to The Economic Times report, the Mumbai-Bengaluru service is expected to operate under train numbers 27651 and 27652, although these numbers remain unconfirmed. The train is expected to pass through several stations across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The proposed stops of the route include Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Solapur and Kalyan.