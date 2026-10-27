Polish Tourist Compares Vande Bharat With European Trains, Her Surprising Verdict

Indian trains are getting attention from travellers around the world and the Vande Bharat has now impressed a travel creator from Poland. Dominika Patalas-Kalra travelled on the high speed train and compared her experience with European trains. She was impressed by what she saw and felt that some of the facilities were even better than those found in her home region.

In a social media post, Dominika shared her thoughts about important parts of the journey, including food, comfort and punctuality.

On Instagram, the traveller explained that soon after boarding Vande Bharat, she received water, masala chai, biscuits and a full meal. She had chosen the vegetarian option, which included poha, two cutlets, curd and a muffin. She said that her food experience was better than in Europe, where they usually get water and a piece of chocolate.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's French Escape Takes Him, Kareena And Kids To Burgundy's Vineyards

When it came to comfort, she found the seats on both Indian and European trains clean and comfortable. However, the train's timing also surprised her. Her Vande Bharat arrived exactly on time. She explained that train services differ from country to country in Europe. In Poland, she has often faced delays.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Thanks for spending more than 10$ unlike other influencers and promoting the better side of India.”Another shared, “I k now India is 3rd world, but we are catching up and soon will lead.” “It is much better than Europe,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “Experience the profound heritage of our nation.” Another mentioned, “Do not ever try general express trains and if you go, get a ticket of 1st class or 2nd class AC, otherwise, you will be traumatised.”

One more added, “It's good to see that you have the financial means to travel comfortably. In India, we have seen most foreign travellers trying to travel on extremely tight budgets, using unreserved train coaches and eating roadside food that even many locals tend to avoid. Some of them end up getting sick and then unfairly generalise their experience, criticising Indian food, accommodation and transportation based on choices they made to travel as cheaply as possible.”

Also Read: Flying Over The Andamans? You Might Spot India's Only Active Volcano

Do you think Indian trains can offer a better experience than European trains?