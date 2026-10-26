Saif Ali Khan's French Escape Takes Him, Kareena And Kids To Burgundy's Vineyards

Saif Ali Khan is giving fans a closer look at his life away from films and his latest pictures are all about family time in France. The actor, who recently joined Instagram, dropped moments from his holiday with his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. The family visited Nuits-Saint-Georges, a calm village in the French countryside.

In several photos, he posed alone in a white shirt, pink shorts and sunglasses. Other pictures captured Kareena with him, while their sons spent time in a library. The family also explored the village and enjoyed a break away from their busy lives.

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On Instagram, Saif Ali Khan wrote, “Taking mixed signs to an international level. Why pick a direction when sitting at the crossroads gets you a better view anyway?

“Found myself lost somewhere in the vines of Nuits-Saint-Georges, where every detour is just an excuse to track down another bottle of Burgundy. PS Spot the difference. How closely did you read the fine print on Slide 1?”

Things To Do In Nuits-Saint-Georges:

Wine Tasting - It is the most popular activity for visitors who want to explore Burgundy's famous wine culture. The town has many options, from small local vineyards to proper bars. You can learn about different wines, enjoy their flavours and discover what makes them special.

Photo: Canva

Musée de Nuits-Saint-Georges - If you want to learn about the town's past, visit this museum free of charge. You can discover Roman artefacts, medieval objects and things that explain how the town was developed. You can explore the exhibits at your own pace and spend several hours learning about the area.

Photo: Musée de Website

Beffroi de Nuits-Saint-Georges - Located in the main town square, the Beffroi is one of the historic landmarks worth seeing on a trip to Nuits-Saint-Georges. This impressive building, which has two storeys and a cellar, was built in 1610 and offers a glimpse into the town's architectural past.

Photo: Pexels

Église Saint-Symphorien de Nuits-Saint-Georges - It's a beautiful historic church dating back to the 13th century. Its design combines Gothic and Romanesque styles, showing the traditions found across this part of France. One of its well known features is a covered entrance porch added in the 17th century. Inside, visitors can also find a rare wooden lectern that has survived from the 15th century.

Photo: Pexels

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Château de Meursault - For a memorable wine experience, Château de Meursault is a destination worth exploring. It is one of the largest wine estates, where there are 35 appellations, including 18 Premier Crus and three Grand Crus. The estate offers wine tourism where visitors discover the region's winemaking traditions.

Photo: Instagram

We can't wait to see more travel adventures by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor!