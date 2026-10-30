Tukaram Mundhe Launches Strict Orders For Diwali Sweets, 34 Accused Already Arrested

Diwali brings a sharp rise in the demand for sweets, dairy products and festive snacks. But behind the colourful displays of mithai shops, food safety remains a concern. Every year, the festive rush raises questions about adulterated sweets, excessive use of artificial colours and unhygienic food preparation.

Food products that have expired, been returned or been damaged should idealy be disposed of. But in Maharashtra, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has uncovered warehouses allegedly showing such stock as destroyed on paper, only to repackage and sell it again.

Expired Food Meant For Disposal Repackaged And Resold

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced that the department had conducted raids at warehouse locations in Bhiwandi, Ambernath and Padgha.

The action came after around one-and-a-half months of observation. According to Mundhe, officials found that some warehouses were recording expired food products as disposed of. However, the stock was secretly repackaged and put back on sale. Following these findings, the FDA conducted 10 major operations across the three locations. The raids led to the seizure of spoilt stock worth crores of rupees and the arrest of 34 accused.

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Along with the raids, the FDA has issued a statewide order covering all commercial warehouses and cold storage facilities.

The order ensures that food that is no longer fit for sale should not find its way back to consumers through repackaging or resale.

FDA Commissioner Warns Against Heavily Coloured Diwali Sweets

Mundhe also addressed food safety concerns surrounding Diwali sweets. He said expiry dates are now strictly compulsory, especially for sweets and festive snacks. The FDA has already initiated action against those who are not following the regulations.

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He also cautioned against the excessive use of artificial colours in sweets. Consumers have specifically been advised to avoid heavily coloured Motichoor Laddoos.

For consumers, checking expiry dates and being mindful of the sweets they buy is especially important during the festive rush.