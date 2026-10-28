Ahead Of Diwali, 650 Kg Chenna Sweets And Gulab Jamuns Worth Rs 97,000 Destroyed During Raid At UP's Tirupati Bengali Sweets

As preparations are underway to bring sweets into homes for Diwali, the Food Safety Department is remaining vigilant to ensure that the joy of the festival does not come at the cost of your health. A team from the Hapur department conducted a surprise raid at 'Tirupati Bengali Sweets,' located on Partapur Road in Pilkhuwa Dehat, Hapur. The inspection revealed that chhena sweets and gulab jamuns were being manufactured in unsanitary conditions. The department destroyed approximately 650 kilograms of sweets on-site, with an estimated market value of around 97,000 rupees.

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Led by Assistant Commissioner (Food) II Chandrashekhar Mishra, the team collected four samples - chhena sweets, gulab jamuns, chhena (cottage cheese), and sugar- and sent them to a laboratory for testing. Meanwhile, approximately 650 kilograms of sweets, which had been stored under unhygienic conditions, were destroyed on the spot. The market value of these items is estimated at around 97,000 rupees.

The Food Department has ordered the establishment to suspend operations and issued a 'notice for improvement' to the proprietor. All eyes are now on the laboratory test results; further action will be taken once the report is received.

Chandrashekhar Mishra, Assistant Commissioner (Food) II, stated, “In view of the Diwali festival, continuous inspection drives are being conducted across the district to ensure the quality of food products.”

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When purchasing sweets for Diwali, please pay close attention to hygiene. If you are buying pre-packaged sweets, be sure to check the packaging, the date of manufacture, and the 'use-by' (expiry) date. Stay vigilant so the sweetness of the festival doesn't negatively impact your health.