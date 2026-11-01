Barren Land To Saffron Field In 30 Days: Ladakh's Farming Experiment

It was barren land until recently. Now, saffron flowers are blooming on it. In Ladakh's cold desert, an experiment with one of the world's most expensive spices has delivered its first results in less than 30 days.

The first flowers appeared on a restored patch of land in Leh within a month of planting, against the two-month timeline expected by the Union Territory administration. Nearly 22 grams of saffron has been collected in four days, officials said on Sunday.

The project, initiated by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, is being carried out on nearly 4,000 square metres of land at Spituk Pharka, where around 90,000 premium Iranian saffron corms, weighing 800 kg, were planted on October 1.

The field has been producing an average of 20 to 25 flowers daily, but Sunday morning saw 72 blooms, the highest single-day count reported so far.

Lt Govenor VK Saxena described the development as evidence of the "immense, untapped potential of high-altitude farming"

Saxena visited the field and said the early flowering showed that high-value crops could potentially be grown in Ladakh's difficult terrain.

He described the development as evidence of the "immense, untapped potential of high-altitude farming" and said commercial saffron production could open new avenues for farmers and local entrepreneurs.

But the experiment is not just about saffron.

The land was degraded and unproductive before it was restored under Project Him Sarovar, the administration's initiative to conserve snowmelt and improve water availability in a region where water is scarce.

In May, the administration had identified nearly 800 acres of barren land near Spituk for restoration. Excess water from the revived Igoo-Phey irrigation canal was to be diverted to the area to replenish soil moisture and support cultivation.

With Ladakh receiving less than 100 mm of rainfall annually and relying heavily on glacial meltwater, bringing barren land into agricultural use is itself a challenge.

Saffron, however, is a different test altogether. The crop is best known in India for its cultivation in Kashmir, particularly Pampore. Jammu and Kashmir accounts for around 90 per cent of the country's saffron production, according to the Ladakh administration.

The spice commands a premium market price. Each flower produces only three red stigmas, which must be harvested and processed carefully, making saffron a labour-intensive crop.

This experiment is not the beginning of saffron trials in Ladakh.

In March 2025, the administration said scientists from the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine had already been conducting trials for two years, and officials were exploring suitable sites in Leh and Kargil.

Ladakh has also experimented with high-value flowers such as Lilium and Gladiolus to create additional livelihood opportunities for farmers, self-help groups and entrepreneurs.