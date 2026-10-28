"False, Baseless": Ladakh Rebuts Sonam Wangchuk's "Bars In Every Street" Claim

The Ladakh administration has rejected climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's claim that bars are being opened in "every street" of the Union Territory, describing his allegations as "false", "baseless" and "totally imaginary".

In a strongly worded statement, the Excise Department said only one standalone liquor shop was operational across Ladakh and accused Wangchuk of spreading misinformation.

The rebuttal follows remarks made by Wangchuk at Ladakh Bhavan in New Delhi recently, when he accused Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of taking arbitrary decisions. He claimed that between 500 and 1,000 women were protesting against liquor sales, and alleged that bars were being opened in neighbourhoods and near schools despite repeated objections from residents.

Wangchuk has accused Lieutenant Governor of "firing alcohol cannons" to fight drug abuse. He also questioned why liquor was being promoted in Ladakh while Gujarat remained a dry state.

The administration said its Excise Policy 2026-27, notified on June 1, was rolled back on August 26 after representations from residents and social organisations. The policy had proposed increasing standalone liquor outlets from two to 20.

It said the proposal for additional wine shops was scrapped, the auction notice cancelled and the previous 2025-26 policy restored.

Under the restored policy, liquor shops were permitted in Leh's Wards 4 and 6. One opened in Ward 6 following an October 14 auction. No bids were received for Ward 4, leaving only one standalone shop operating in Ladakh, down from two earlier, the department said.

But that is not the total number of establishments licensed to serve alcohol. The department listed 50 liquor vendors attached to restaurants: 38 in Leh, seven in Nubra, three in Zanskar and two in Changthang. Leh also has two beer bars.

Nine hotels in Leh hold liquor licences, including four licensed this year. Another hotel in Nubra received a licence in 2026.

The department rejected Wangchuk's allegation that bars were being opened near educational institutions, saying licences are issued under distance rules covering schools, religious places and highways. It said those rules also apply to hotels.

Meanwhile, women from Buddhist, Muslim and Christian organisations have held protest rally against the granting of liquor licences in Leh and later a sit-in at NDS Park, earlier this month. They want Ladakh declared a dry Union Territory, citing concerns about young people, families and the region's cultural identity.

At the meeting on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra urged wider consultations before any decision on prohibition, pointing to its possible impact on tourism and jobs, as well as the risk of illicit liquor. The administration said it was open to finding a middle ground.

The Excise Department has now advised Wangchuk to check official records before making further allegations in public.