Ladakh Panchayat Polls To Be Held On November 21

The State Election Commission, Ladakh, has announced that the elections to all panchayat halqas in the Union Territory will be held on November 21, with the entire poll process scheduled to be completed by November 30.

Ladakh will witness panchayat elections after eight years.

According to an order issued by State Election Commissioner Sudhanshu Pandey on Wednesday evening, the last election to panchayat halqas in Ladakh was held in November 2018, necessitating the constitution of new panchayat halqas.

According to the proposed schedule, the administrator and the State Election Commission will issue notifications for the polls on October 26. The last date for filing nominations is November 2, while a scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on November 3. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 5.

Polling will be held on November 21 and the entire election process is to be completed by November 30, it said.

The commission has also brought the Model Code of Conduct into immediate effect for candidates and political parties, directing them to adhere to the prescribed guidelines to ensure free and fair elections to Panchayati Raj institutions in Ladakh.

The code prohibits activities that may create communal or caste-based tensions, the use of places of worship for election campaigning, bribery, voter intimidation and other corrupt practices.

It also bars campaigning within 100 metres of polling stations and public meetings during the 48 hours preceding the close of polling.

Political parties and candidates have been directed to obtain the requisite permissions for meetings and processions, maintain law and order, avoid obstructing rival parties' activities and comply with restrictions on the use of public property for election propaganda.

The code further requires the party in power to ensure that the official machinery and personnel are not used for electioneering and that official visits by ministers are not combined with campaigning.

The commission said the Model Code of Conduct and the subsequent instructions issued by it, along with applicable instructions of the Election Commission of India, must be followed by all concerned

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