Drug Trafficker's Properties Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized In Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh Police seized houses, furniture, and other articles worth more than Rs 1 crore of a drug trafficker now behind the bars, police said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the police took possession of a house worth almost Rs 62 lakh in Chhanni village in Indora Tehsil, Kangra, owned by Dalviro, the convict, and another house in the same village with furniture and household appliances, in all worth over Rs 32 lakh, owned by Mithun, the son of Dalviro.

A Maruti Suzuki car worth Rs 6.98 lakh belonging to Gharo Devi, daughter of Dalviro, was also seized.

According to police, the action came under a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, filed against Dalviro on May 30, 2017.

Dalviro was arrested by the police with 6.5 grams of chitta (adulterated heroin) in Indora and was sentenced for 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and was fined Rs 1 lakh.

After her arrest, police initiated a financial investigation and examined the ownership, construction, and valuation of Dalviro's properties.

After the investigation, the Competent Authority and Administrator, SAFEM (FOP)A and NDPS Act, Delhi, passed an order on October 26, confirming the freezing order.

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