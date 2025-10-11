Tata Curvv EV Becomes Part Of Himachal Pradesh Police Fleet With Upgrades

Himachal Pradesh State Police has inducted the Tata Curvv EV into its fleet. The update was shared on social media with visuals of the electric vehicles. The new cars in the police department's fleet are gaining a lot of attention because the fleet usually consists of vehicles like the Mahindra Bolero, Scorpio, and others with a similar nature. However, a vehicle like Curvv EV will be seen in the fleet for the first time.

Breaking the pattern seems like a logical approach for Himachal Pradesh because the department operates at an altitude ranging between 350 meters to 7,000 meters above sea level. At high altitudes, oxygen levels decrease significantly, which can hinder the performance of ICE engines. On the other hand, EVs excel in this situation since their performance isn't significantly influenced by altitude. However, ascending hills can reduce the range of an electric vehicle.

To adapt the Curvv EV for the Himachal Pradesh State Police, several modifications have been made. It features a white base color along with a custom design that prominently displays the word 'Police.' Additionally, there are markings for Road Safety Enforcement and 'Dial 112' stickers.

The vehicle is equipped with LED strobe lights on the roof, which likely also contain a siren. Internally, these Curvv EVs will be modified to securely store firearms and to include some type of computing equipment for the officer's use. There will also be arrangements for facilitating wireless communication.

The Tata Curvv EV comes with a battery pack that has a capacity of up to 55 kWh. It is powered by a single electric motor that drives the front wheels, delivering a peak power output of 165 bhp and a peak torque of 215 Nm. The expected range for the Curvv EV is 502 km on a full charge.