Madhuri Dixit's Son Arin Nene Poses With Rumoured Girlfriend Khushi At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash saw several Bollywood celebrities step out for the festive celebration. Among those who caught attention was Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's son, Arin Nene. The star kid seemed to soft-launch his relationship with his rumoured girlfriend Khushi.

The couple appeared comfortable in each other's company, with Arin seen holding Khushi close as they smiled for the paparazzi. They posed alongside Arin's parents, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, who attended the celebration together. Madhuri opted for a pink Manish Malhotra saree for the occasion.

Arin and Khushi's coordinated festive looks caught the attention of social media users. In one moment, Khushi was seen smiling at Arin, while he appeared relaxed beside her.

Photo Credit: IANS

Meanwhile, Khushi also offered glimpses of the grand Diwali celebration through her Instagram stories. In one picture, she was seen posing for a fit check with Arin standing right beside her. Another picture showed her posing for a selfie with Kareena Kapoor.

Arin and Khushi seemed to be dating for some time now. Back in May, Khushi shared glimpses of their time together in the US. The post carried the caption “#2years#bless”, to which Arin had commented, “My heart”, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene have two sons, Arin and Ryan, with Arin being the elder of the two. He has previously worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Madhuri had revealed that Arin worked at Apple and is passionate about music. She said, “Even in school, he did music as a minor and computer science engineering as his major.”

The actor further revealed that Arin has been working on noise reduction projects at Apple. “He's really enjoying himself, but music is something he truly loves," she said.

Also Read | Shriram Nene On Being Known As Madhuri Dixit's Husband: "I Am Not Living On Someone Else's Coattails"