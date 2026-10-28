Anand Mahindra Praised Old Udaipur's Streets, And After Visiting, I Know Why

What attracts tourists to Udaipur? There is the grand City Palace, Jag Mandir Palace rising from the waters of Lake Pichola, the ghats where visitors gather to watch the sunset, and the boat rides that offer a different view of the city. I visited these popular tourist spots on my recent trip, ticking off the sights that usually make it to every Udaipur itinerary.

Yet, when I think back to the trip, it is not the palaces or the boat ride that I remember the most. It is the streets of old Udaipur City, where I found myself slowing down, wandering without a plan and stopping for a coffee whenever a cafe caught my eye.

Something wonderfully relaxed about this part of the city - the lanes are lined with little shops, traditional havelis, rooftop cafes and restaurants, each with its own character. You can spend hours walking around without feeling the need to rush to the next attraction. And that, for me, was the real charm of Udaipur.

Photo Credit: Neha Grover

Old Udaipur Has A Charm Of Its Own

I had expected beautiful architecture and lovely lake views, but I did not expect to enjoy the simple act of walking around the old city so much.

Turn one corner, and you might find a beautifully carved doorway or an old haveli with traditional Rajasthani architectural details. Walk a little further, and the street opens up to reveal a cafe tucked inside a heritage building. Some of these old structures have been converted into restaurants and cafes, retaining much of their original character while giving visitors a comfortable place to sit and unwind.

Photo Credit: Neha Grover

The architecture was mesmerising. The old facades, intricate windows, colourful doors and narrow lanes make even an ordinary stroll feel interesting. Almost every street offers an opportunity to take photographs.

Photo Credit: Neha Grover

Photo Credit: Neha Grover

Rooftop Cafes, Sunset Views And A Little Bit Of Goa

If there is one thing I would recommend doing in Old Udaipur, it is cafe hopping.

The area has plenty of small rooftop cafes, many offering views of Lake Pichola and the Aravalli hills. Find the right spot in the evening, and you can watch the sky change colours as the sun sets over the hills. The lake, the old buildings and the rooftops create a lovely setting, especially if you are happy to spend an hour or two doing very little.

The atmosphere reminded me of Goa. Not the beach clubs or the party scene, but the laid-back side of Goa where you can walk into a cafe, order something to eat, listen to live music and let the evening pass at its own pace.

Photo Credit: Neha Grover

Foreign tourists in relaxed, bohemian clothing are a familiar sight in these lanes. There is a mix of travellers, couples, solo visitors and groups of friends, all seemingly happy to take their time. Some are browsing the shops, others are looking for a table with a lake view, while many are simply walking around.

It is a refreshing change from sightseeing that involves moving from one landmark to another, checking the time and trying to fit everything into a day.

Shopping Is Half The Fun

The markets of Old Udaipur deserve time on their own. The shops sell traditional Rajasthani clothes, jewellery, handicrafts and souvenirs, and you can spend an entire day just exploring them all.

You will find colourful textiles, ethnic accessories and little keepsakes to take home. Even if shopping is not on your itinerary, the markets are worth walking through for the sheer variety of things on display. I would suggest keeping a few hours free rather than squeezing in a quick visit between sightseeing stops. There is plenty to look at, and the pleasure lies in wandering from one shop to another without a fixed shopping list.

The lanes can be busy, especially around popular market areas, but that's part of their appeal. The shops, cafes and old buildings give the neighbourhood a lively character that feels different from the more formal tourist attractions.

And Then, There Was The Delicious Food

A trip like this is incomplete without good food, and Old Udaipur offers plenty of reasons to stop for a meal. I ate at a couple of cafes during my visit, enjoying the relaxed atmosphere and the chance to sit back after walking through the lanes. The cafe culture is a big part of the experience here. You can start with coffee, move to a rooftop for the lake view, and end up staying longer than planned because the setting is too pleasant to leave.

One of the restaurants I really enjoyed for dinner was Nyoto, a modern Indian restaurant that interprets familiar Indian flavours in an interesting way. It was a good reminder that Udaipur's food scene is not limited to traditional Rajasthani fare. Alongside local food, the city has restaurants and cafes offering contemporary menus and more experimental dining experiences.

For me, the best part was the variety. One moment you are admiring the architecture of an old haveli, and the next you are sitting down to a thoughtfully prepared meal in a restaurant housed within a heritage-style setting.

Photo Credit: Neha Grover

Some Interesting Facts About Old Udaipur City

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently drew attention to Udaipur's historic lanes in a post on X, comparing their character with that of medieval European towns. Founded by Maharana Udai Singh II in 1559, Udaipur has a historic core where narrow streets, old buildings and closely packed neighbourhoods give the city a distinct identity.

After my visit, I saw the charm.

There is also a practical side to this architecture. The narrow, shaded lanes are often understood as a response to the local climate, helping limit direct exposure to sunlight and offering some respite from the heat. The traditional urban layout, the relationship between buildings and streets, and the city's setting around Lake Pichola all contribute to the character of the old neighbourhoods.

The result is a part of Udaipur where the architecture is not confined to a palace or a museum. It is part of the everyday experience. You notice it while walking to a cafe, browsing a shop or simply looking up at a building across the street.

Photo Credit: Neha Grover

A Modern City With An Old Soul

Udaipur's newer neighbourhoods have plenty to offer, too, including shopping malls, contemporary restaurants and other urban conveniences. But if you want to experience the city's history and culture while enjoying a lively, modern atmosphere, the old city is where I would spend more of my time.

I also found the atmosphere comfortable and relaxed as a woman travelling around the area. The streets have a steady flow of visitors, cafes, and shops, and you can enjoy yourself without having to dress up for a formal sightseeing experience. As always, be mindful of your surroundings, especially late at night or in quieter lanes.

What I loved most was the contrast. Old Udaipur feels deeply connected to its past, yet it is not stuck in it. Heritage buildings sit alongside cafes with contemporary menus, traditional markets coexist with an international traveller crowd, and the old streets have a social, easygoing energy of their own.

I went to Udaipur expecting to be impressed by its palaces and lakes. I was, of course. But it was the hours spent walking through the old city, stopping for coffee, admiring the havelis and watching the evening settle over Lake Pichola that made the trip memorable.

The palaces may be Udaipur's biggest attractions, but its streets are what made me fall for the city.