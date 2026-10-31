Man, 42, Suffers Heart Attack While Eating At Bengaluru Restaurant, Dies

A 42-year-old man died after suffering a suspected heart attack while having lunch at a restaurant in Bengaluru's Gottigere on October 30. The victim, Chandru, a native of Channarayapatna, worked as a cashier at the bar at Guru Greens Family Restaurant for the past few years.

The incident occurred around 11.40 am when Chandru was seated at a table and having his meal. He suddenly complained of chest pain and began struggling before collapsing on the table. He first fell to his left and then sat up for a few moments before collapsing on his right, down on the floor

Staff members rushed to his aid and performed CPR in an attempt to revive him. They poured water over his head, too, hoping for him to regain consciousness. But that did not work, and he died at a private hospital later.

The entire incident was captured on the restaurant's CCTV cameras. The Hulimavu area police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.