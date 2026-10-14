IIM Bangalore Announces PhD Fellowship Recipients, Research Award Winners For 2026-27

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) has announced the recipients of its PhD Fellowships for 2026-27 and the Doctoral Student Research Paper Awards for 2026. The institute's Office of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Programme made the announcement.

The PhD Fellowships are awarded based on students' academic performance, research productivity, publications in reputed journals, and the quality of their ongoing research. The Doctoral Student Research Paper Awards recognise research papers accepted for publication in reputed journals during the 2025-26 academic year.

PhD Fellowship Recipients For 2026-27

The recipients are Ronit Neogy and Mantu Prasad Gupta from the Decision Sciences area, who received the Mirae Asset Scholars Award; Kalaga Venkata Laxmana Tejaswi from the Marketing area and Gunjesh Kumar from the Finance & Accounting area, who received the WIPRO Sustainability Fellowship; Mauli Kundlia from the OBHRM area, who received the JR Fellowship Award; and Shweta Sogani and Pradyun Rame Mehrotra from the Economics area and Saheli Bose from the Production & Operations Management area, who received the Florintree Scholarship Award.

Doctoral Student Research Paper Award Recipients For 2026

The recipients are PM Naveen from the OBHRM area, Sanchit Jain from the Finance & Accounting area, Divya Dwivedi from the Information Systems area, Shweta Sogani from the Economics area, Anubha Shokhand from the Strategy area, and Sukanya Roy from the Entrepreneurship area.

Congratulating the awardees, Professor Tarun Jain, Chairperson of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Programme, said, "On behalf of the Doctoral Programme, I wish them all the very best and look forward to great research and publications in top-tier journals from them."