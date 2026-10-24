This Country Sells Fuel Cheaper Than Water And Offers 3-Day Visa-Free Stay For Indians

This small yet wealthy Southeast Asian nation is grabbing attention for its heavily subsidised fuel prices; it's cheaper than bottled water. The country is Brunei. Sharing glimpses from her trip, a content creator named Ankita Kumar revealed that the country is known for its oil-rich economy, grand mosques and lush rainforests. And the best part? Brunei is visa-free for Indians for up to 3 days.

Calling it the “most boring” country in the world, the creator shared, “While the whole world is fighting for fuel, in this country fuel is cheaper than water, and it is one of the least visited countries in the world.” She went on to reveal that Brunei is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, and people in the country pay no taxes. “Education is almost free, and hospital bills are just $1 in government hospitals,” she added.

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Talking about the most surprising thing about the country, she said that Brunei is one of quietest countries she ever visited. In fact, it is so quiet that a “busy” crossing has nobody around. She also shared that nearly 70 per cent of the country is forest, there is no nightlife, and alcohol is banned for locals. “For Indians the country is visa-free for 3 days, which is more than enough to explore,” she said.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, she admitted that she has never visited a country that felt this quiet. “In this country there are no big ‘must-do' checklists, no chaos, no rush. And maybe that's exactly what makes it so interesting. Life here moves very differently,” she shared.

How To Reach Brunei

According to the creator, Indians can fly directly from Chennai, and it takes around 5 hours to reach Brunei. Royal Brunei Airlines operates direct flights between the two nations. If you are departing from other major Indian cities, you can fly with carriers like Singapore Airlines, AirAsia, and Malaysia Airlines.

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One-way ticket prices generally start around Rs 17,000 to Rs 21,000 depending on the season.

Would you want to travel to this country?