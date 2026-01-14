Indian Passport Gets Stronger: Jumps To 80th Spot In 2026 From 85th Last Year

In a significant boost to India's global mobility, the Indian passport has climbed five positions in the latest Henley Passport Index for 2026. Now ranked 80th, up from 85th in 2025, the improvement reflects India's growing diplomatic footprint, allowing citizens to travel to 55 destinations either visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival.

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports according to how many destinations the holders can enter without a prior visa, using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and research by Henley & Partners.

Under the 2026 index, Indian passport holders now have visa-free travel or visa-on-arrival access to 55 countries, reflecting improved international mobility and growing diplomatic outreach. This steady climb in rank signals enhanced global acceptance and travel freedom for Indian citizens, even as competition remains strong among top-ranked passports.

In contrast, in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, India had fallen to 85th place, with access to 57 destinations, down from its 2024 rank of 80. That earlier drop underscored challenges in travel freedom but also set the stage for renewed efforts to strengthen global mobility.

The Henley index highlights a widening divide in global mobility, with the strongest passports, like those of Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, offering visa-free access to nearly 190 or more destinations.

What India's Passport Ranking Means For You



India's jump to the 80th spot in the 2026 Henley Passport Index signals progress in global mobility. With visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 55 countries, Indian passport holders now enjoy more international travel freedom than some neighbouring nations. However, they still face restrictions in large parts of the world, especially compared to top-ranking countries.

Who's Leading the Passport Power List?



Singapore continues to top the chart with access to 192 out of 227 destinations, retaining its title as the world's most powerful passport for the third year in a row. Japan and South Korea follow closely at second place with access to 188 destinations.

Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland sit in third place with 186 visa-free destinations. In fourth place are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Norway, each allowing travel to 185 countries. Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the UAE round out the top five, with access to 184 countries.