Think Saturday And Sunday Are Weekends Everywhere? These Countries Follow Different Rules

For many people, the weekend means taking a break from work on Saturday and Sunday. However, this familiar routine is not followed everywhere. Several countries have different weekly holidays, with some closing offices on Friday and Saturday, while others follow split weekends or offer three consecutive days off. These differences are influenced by religious practices, government policies and local working traditions. Here is how weekends work in different parts of the world.

1. Saudi Arabia: Friday And Saturday Are Weekly Holidays

According to a report by The National, Saudi Arabia follows a Sunday-to-Thursday working week for government offices, with Friday and Saturday designated as weekly holidays.

The country introduced this arrangement in June 2013, replacing its earlier Thursday-Friday weekend.

The change was intended to improve coordination with international markets and business partners.

2. Qatar: The Working Week Begins On Sunday

Qatar also follows a Sunday-to-Thursday working week, with Friday and Saturday serving as the official weekend for government offices.

The arrangement was reaffirmed under Amiri Decision No. 57 of 2025.

However, working schedules in the private sector can vary depending on the employer and the nature of the business.

3. Bangladesh: Government Offices Close On Friday And Saturday

In Bangladesh, government offices generally operate from Sunday to Thursday, while Friday and Saturday are weekly holidays.

This means Sunday is a normal working day for government employees.

However, the arrangement does not apply to every workplace. According to the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, some private offices and businesses remain open on Saturdays.

4. Brunei: Two Weekly Holidays That Are Not Consecutive

Brunei follows a different arrangement for government offices.

Instead of taking two consecutive days off, government employees generally work from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday.

Friday and Sunday are designated as weekly holidays.

This means Saturday is a regular working day for government departments, while Friday and Sunday provide two separate breaks during the week.

Private-sector working arrangements may differ.

5. Sharjah, UAE: A Three-Day Weekend For Government Employees

Sharjah, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates, follows a four-day working week for government employees.

Government offices operate from Monday to Thursday, while Friday, Saturday and Sunday are weekly holidays.

The arrangement was introduced in January 2022.

However, this schedule should not be confused with the working week followed by the UAE federal government.

Federal government employees generally work from Monday to Friday, with reduced working hours on Friday and Saturday and Sunday off.

6. Israel: Weekly Rest Days Depend On Religious Practices

Israel has a different weekly rest system from countries that generally follow a Saturday-Sunday weekend.

Saturday is the principal weekly rest day for Jewish employees, reflecting the observance of Shabbat.

According to Israeli employment guidance, non-Jewish employees may have Friday, Saturday or Sunday as their weekly rest day, depending on the applicable arrangements.

As a result, weekly rest days are not necessarily the same for all employees.

Why Do Countries Have Different Weekends?

Weekend arrangements vary because countries follow different religious, cultural and economic practices.

Friday holds particular religious importance in Islam, while Saturday is the traditional day of rest in Judaism. Sunday is widely observed as a day of rest in many countries with Christian traditions.

Economic considerations also influence working-week policies. Some governments have changed their weekly holidays to improve coordination with international businesses and financial markets.

The examples show that Saturday and Sunday are not universal days off. Even within the same country, government employees and private-sector workers may follow different schedules.

Ultimately, the definition of a weekend depends on local laws, employment policies and working traditions.