What was expected to be a quick weekend getaway turned into a frustrating experience for thousands of tourists as a massive rush brought traffic to a standstill in several popular hill stations. During the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend, popular destinations, such as Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, and Rishikesh, among others, witnessed severe congestion as tourists rushed to spend their holidays in the hills. Photos and videos of traffic, packed tourist spots, and overwhelmed roads went viral on social media.

A post on Instagram received widespread attention, in which thousands of vehicles were seen stuck in heavy traffic on Atal Tunnel near Manali. A long queue of vehicles was seen stretched along mountain roads. According to the video, this rush was seen on Saturday, October 3.

Take a look at the post:

Another viral video from Nainital showed travellers sleeping inside their cars and on the road due to the heavy traffic.

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A similar congestion was also seen at Triund Hill, a popular trekking destination located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. One video showed a large number of tourists standing in a long queue as they were unable to trek due to the crowd.

Videos of Mussoorie showed the famous Mall Road being packed with visitors.

Scenes from Ranthambore National Park also showed a similar picture, as several safari jeeps got stuck in traffic.

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The videos prompted a wave of reactions from social media users. “Sab aagaye Delhi se? Koi reh to ni gaya (have all reached from Delhi? Nobody is left, right," one wrote.

“Please go out of the jungle and let animals live peacefully,” another commented.

“Sab jagah hi same hai (all the places are the same)," someone else added.

“Can't believe this. Last time I went to Triund, I was the only one on the trail…along with a dog. Heartbreaking,” an individual shared.

“Mountains are not calling,” one said.

“They have turned these beautiful mountains into something that looks like a crowded Sadar Bazaar street,” another shared.

The scenes triggered renewed concerns over crowd management and infrastructure in popular hill destinations, especially during long weekends and holiday season.