Long Weekend Getaways Near Delhi, Mumbai And Bengaluru Within 5 Hours

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, a large number of people work in corporate offices. After a long week of work and commuting, the weekend offers a much-needed opportunity to relax. Many prefer travelling over staying at home, as exploring new places with friends and family is one of the best ways to recharge. With long weekends falling in October this year, it is the perfect time to plan a getaway. Here is a list of destinations near Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru that can be reached within a comfortable five-hour journey, allowing you to make the most of your break.

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Destinations Near Delhi (Within A 5-Hour Drive)

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is a popular destination near Delhi that can be reached by road in under five hours. It is an ideal spot for travellers of all ages. The evening Ganga Aarti offers a unique and memorable experience. It is an excellent place to unwind amidst nature and leave behind the stress of daily life. You can also enjoy activities like river rafting, camping and exploring the town's café culture.

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Jaipur

Jaipur is another great option for a long weekend getaway. Known for its grand forts, colourful markets and rich heritage, the Pink City offers plenty to explore. Visitors can spend time at Amber Fort, City Palace and Hawa Mahal, while food lovers can enjoy Rajasthan's local flavours. The city's mix of history and culture makes every visit memorable.

Jim Corbett National Park

For those who enjoy nature and wildlife, Jim Corbett National Park is a great choice. Located in Uttarakhand, it is easily accessible from Delhi and offers a refreshing escape from urban life. Wildlife safaris, forest landscapes and peaceful surroundings make it an ideal destination for a relaxing long weekend.

Destinations Near Mumbai (Within A 5-Hour Drive)

Lonavala

Lonavala remains one of the most popular weekend destinations near Mumbai. Surrounded by hills, valleys and scenic viewpoints, it offers a welcome break from the city's fast-paced lifestyle. Visitors can explore caves, waterfalls and local markets while enjoying the region's pleasant weather.

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Alibaug

Alibaug is perfect for travellers looking for a quick coastal escape. Its beaches, sea views and relaxed atmosphere make it a favourite among weekend visitors. Whether you are planning a family trip or a getaway with friends, Alibaug provides the perfect setting to slow down and relax.

Nashik

Nashik combines history, spirituality and natural beauty. The city is known for its vineyards, temples and peaceful surroundings. Visitors can spend time exploring local attractions, enjoying vineyard experiences or simply taking a break from the rush of everyday life.

Destinations Near Bengaluru (Within A 5-Hour Drive)

Coorg

Known for its coffee plantations and rolling hills, Coorg is one of the most popular getaways from Bengaluru. The region's cool weather, scenic landscapes and laid-back atmosphere make it ideal for those seeking a quiet retreat in nature.

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Mysuru

Mysuru offers an appealing mix of history, culture and architecture. The grand Mysuru Palace, lively markets and beautiful gardens draw visitors throughout the year. It's easy accessibility from Bengaluru makes it perfect for a short holiday.

Chikmagalur

Chikmagalur is a favourite among nature lovers and road-trip enthusiasts. Surrounded by coffee estates and mountain views, it provides a peaceful setting for a weekend break. The pleasant weather and scenic beauty make it especially enjoyable during the autumn season.

These destinations prove that you do not need to travel far to enjoy a memorable long weekend away from the city's daily routine.