"Entire Bengaluru Thought The Same": IITian Couple's Long Weekend Video Goes Viral

As India welcomed a long weekend with Saturday, Sunday and the Republic Day holiday on Monday, many people decided it was the perfect time for a short trip. A Bengaluru-based IITian couple captured this shared feeling in a light-hearted Instagram video that has now gone viral.

The couple, Reshma Bhagat and Prabhat Kumar, shared the clip on their joint Instagram account. The video begins with the two standing by the roadside with their bags, appearing excited and ready to head out for a quick getaway. A Hindi text on the screen reads, "Humne socha long weekend hai kahin ghumne chale jate hai" , meaning, "We thought it's a long weekend, so let's go somewhere."

Watch the video here:

However, the cheerful mood doesn't last long.

In the next shot, the video cuts to visuals of packed bus stops and long queues of people trying to travel out of the city. Another caption humorously sums up the situation: "Pure Bengaluru ne bhi yahi socha," which translates to, "The entire Bengaluru thought the same thing."

The relatable clip struck a chord with social media users, many of whom commented that they faced similar crowds and travel chaos during the long weekend. The video highlights how a simple plan to escape the city often turns into a shared struggle when everyone has the same idea at the same time.