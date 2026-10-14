Second half of the year in India is usually about festivals and fun. And now finally, a long weekend is here. For many, that is reason enough to slow down and take a break from the daily hustle bustle. If you are planning to spend some quality time with family, catch up on rest and enjoy a change of scene without the stress of commuting, staycation can be a great option.

And if you live in Delhi, this upcoming Dussehra weekend can be a perfect excuse to check into a comfortable retreat. Based on our experiences, here are some luxurious staycation recommendations that are worth considering, and can easily be reached in under 6 hours, depending on the traffic.

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Here Are 6 Luxury Staycations Under 6 Hours From Delhi For The Dussehra Long Weekend

1. The Oberoi Sukhvilas, New Chandigarh

Photo: The Oberoi Sukhvilas, New Chandigarh

Tucked away near the Siswan Forest at the foothills of the Himalayas, The Oberoi Sukhvilas feels far removed from city life despite being an easy getaway from Chandigarh. The property offers villas, luxury tents and rooms overlooking the forest, making it a good choice for those looking to spend a few quiet days surrounded by nature.

Food is an important part of the stay, with everything from Indian and international dishes to traditional Punjabi fare on offer. Guests can also make use of the spa facilities, including a Turkish hammam scrub room and Roman tepidarium, or explore experiences such as forest walks, mountain biking and forest bathing. If your idea of a long weekend involves slowing down and spending more time outdoors, this one is worth a look.

Where: Pallanpur, P.O. Sialba Majri, New Chandigarh, District S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali), Punjab 140110

2. JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa

Photo: JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa

A mountain getaway is a popular choice for long weekends, and this Mussoorie resort offers plenty to do without leaving the property for long stretches. Guests can spend time on forest walks, riverside picnics and hiking experiences, or simply enjoy the cooler weather and mountain views.

The resort also caters well to families, thanks to entertainment spaces featuring bowling, gaming consoles, VR experiences and arcade games. Dining options range from Himalayan trout and teppanyaki meals to Garhwali-inspired evenings that bring together regional food, music and storytelling. Whether you're travelling with family, friends or a partner, there is enough here to fill a relaxed long weekend.

Where: Village - Siya, Kempty Fall Rd, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand 248179

3. The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas

Photo: The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas

For travellers who want their weekend break to feel restorative, The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas focuses heavily on wellness and slow living. Days here can start with sunrise yoga before moving on to nature walks, spa treatments or simply soaking in views of the surrounding Garhwal hills.

One of the more unusual experiences on offer is the Stardust Observatory, where guests can explore the night sky through telescopes. There's also an outdoor infinity pool and several dining options serving global and Asian cuisine. It's the kind of place where doing very little can feel like the entire point of the trip.

Where: Khasra No 605, Narendra Nagar, Sakalana, Uttarakhand 249192

4. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

Photo: TripAdvisor

Many people visit Agra for a day trip, but staying overnight offers a very different experience. Located just 600 metres from the Taj Mahal, The Oberoi Amarvilas is known for its uninterrupted views of the monument from every room and suite.

The property draws inspiration from Mughal architecture, with landscaped gardens, fountains and reflection pools adding to the setting. Guests can enjoy a mix of dining experiences, spend time at the spa, join yoga and meditation sessions, or simply relax by the pool. If you've been meaning to revisit the Taj Mahal at a slower pace, this long weekend could be a good opportunity.

Where: Taj East Gate Rd, Paktola, Tajganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282001

5. Aravali Marriott Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR

Photo: Aravali Marriott Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR

Not every staycation needs a long drive. Located in the Aravali Hills region, Aravali Marriott Resort & Spa offers a quick escape for Delhi-NCR residents looking to switch off for a few days.

The property has spacious rooms, multiple dining venues, a spa, fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool. There's also a clubhouse with recreation and entertainment facilities. Its biggest advantage, however, is location. You can leave the city behind without spending hours getting there, making it a practical option for a short festive break.

Where: 1, Pakhal, Faridabad, Gothda Mohbtabad, Haryana 121004

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6. Neemrana Fort-Palace, Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Photo: Neemrana Fort-Palace, Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Few weekend getaways near Delhi offer an atmosphere quite like Neemrana Fort-Palace. Spread across a restored 15th-century fort, the property delivers an experience that feels very different from a standard hotel stay.

Built across several levels on a hillside, the fort features 92 rooms and suites, hanging gardens, swimming pools and an Ayurvedic spa. Exploring the property involves navigating steps and ramps, though lifts are available in certain sections. For travellers who enjoy heritage, architecture and a sense of history, Neemrana remains one of the most distinctive weekend escapes within driving distance of Delhi.

Where: 15th Century, Delhi-Jaipur Highway 122nd Milestone, Jaipur - Delhi Expy, Neemrana, Rajasthan 301705

So, what are you waiting for? Plan a staycation at these luxurious properties today!